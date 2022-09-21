Read full article on original website
Purdue bounces back with 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Austin Burton threw two touchdown passes in the first half and finished with three while leading Purdue to a badly-needed 28-26 victory over Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Burton made his first career start with the Boilermakers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) after the Big Ten’s leading passer, Aidan O’Connell, was ruled out with an undisclosed injury. Florida Atlantic (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) has lost 27 straight to Power Five teams since beating Minnesota in September 2007, largely because of Burton and Purdue receiver Charlie Jones. The two hooked up for touchdowns on their first and final possessions of the first half, the second a 12-yarder to give Purdue a 14-13 lead with 18 seconds left. Purdue never trailed again.
