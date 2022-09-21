ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tow truck driver shoots, kills car owner during repossession attempt, police say

By Joan Murray
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

Tow truck driver fatally shoots car owner in Fort Lauderdale during repossession attempt, police say 02:17

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A tow truck driver shot and killed the owner of a car that was being repossessed Wednesday morning, according to Fort Lauderdale police

Police received several calls shortly after 10 a.m. about a shooting in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue,

When officers arrived, they found the unidentified vehicle owner dead at the scene.

Police detained the tow truck driver, who was not identified, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Lakeethie Sowell heard the gunfire from her apartment nearby

She said she walked out to the street and saw the tow truck driver standing over the man who was shot and killed

"He was calm and as people came out he said I think I just killed the man."

Robert Sowell says he's puzzled because he saw the tow truck driver hook up the repossessed car and head south but for some reason, the tow truck driver came back.  And that's when the confrontation happened

"If you took the vehicle why would you come back?" He said

Fort Lauderdale police asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.

Tonay
4d ago

I don't think he should've shot him. it's never that serious when you need to take a life. he could've called the police and let them deal with it. the police would've let him take the car too.

Apple orange
2d ago

So many nonsensical evil comments on this thread. It doesn't matter what race either of them are..it's absolutely ridiculous and insane to kill someone over a vehicle that's not even yours... which isn't ok if it was his. He had the car ..He should have just continued on and delivered it where he was to take it for his "job". I hope this unstable murderer is taken off the streets and does plenty of time. He gets no metals for killing someone for performing his tow truck driving ..so called "job". I'm sure taking someone's life is not in their company manual. Ppl saying pay your bills are really sick too..that should not equate to a free spree of taking someones life. Just Nonsense.

Albert
3d ago

Why isn’t this killer locked up? He got possession of the car and drive away his job was done end of story right? Oh no he drove back and murdered the poor guy. That’s intentional Murder and the killer needs to be arrested, convicted & executed Period

