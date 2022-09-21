SAN ANGELO, TX — A two vehicle crash sent two to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, on Sep. 20 at 2:30 p.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to the intersection of 7th and Chadbourne for the report of a major crash. When the officers, along with Fire and EMS, arrived at the scene they discovered a black Kia and a White Chevy pickup that had crashed in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the Kia needed immediate medical attention and was taken to Shannon for treatment. The driver of the Chevy told officers that…

