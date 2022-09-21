Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Friends of Elderly Man Who's Bike Was Stolen Purchases Him a New Bike
SAN ANGELO, TX – The man who had his bike stolen on the east side of San Angelo will be getting a new one thanks to community and family friends. As preciously reported, on Sep. 20, a 97-year-old San Angelo citizen had his bike stolen from from the Paisano restaurant on the 1400 block of S. Chadbourne. For the original article see:Thugs Steal New Bike from 97-Year-Old San Angelo Man Although the search continues for the stolen bike, friends of the man and community members have purchased the man a replacement bike. "I have probably over 100 people wanting to donate," Chief Carter told San…
Black Man Subject of Police Department's Weekly Wanted Program
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon is the subject of this week's San Angelo Police Department Wanted Wednesday. According to a social media post by the San Angelo Police Department, "On this week's "Wanted Wednesday" we would like to highlight Bronshae Lewis. Mr. Lewis currently holds an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and any information regarding his whereabouts is greatly appreciated." Lewis is described as a black male, 6' tall, weighing 165 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. If you recognize this person or…
San Angelo Police: No Shooting, No Injuries at Lake View High School
SAN ANGELO- The San Angelo Police Department has released more information regarding the social media threat that locked down Lake View High School Thursday. Around 11:00 a.m. today, Lake View High School went into lockdown after a shooting threat was made on Snapchat. The San Angelo Police Department has released the following information. On September 22, 2022 around 10:43 a.m., San Angelo police officers were dispatched to Lake View High School in reference to a social media threat regarding a possible school shooting. Multiple officers quickly responded to Lake View and began to secure…
Tom Green County Sheriff’s execute narcotics search warrant in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant on a residence located in San Angelo. The search warrant was executed on a residence in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during […]
BREAKING: The Stolen Bike Has Been Located
Dangerous Armed Drug Dealer Captured in North San Angelo Thursday
SAN ANGELO – The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant Thursday on a residence located in north San Angelo. Deputies with the Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street. A quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a handgun were located and seized during the search. The suspected party, Luis Aguilera-Abarca, 20 years of age, was not on scene at the time of the search warrant. However, he was located and arrested during a subsequent traffic stop, which occurred…
DAILY LIVE! | 97-Year-Old has Bicycle Stolen in East San Angelo
Today on LIVE!, Angelo MMA joins Matt Trammell to talk about their upcoming fights in San Angelo. Plus, a 97-year-old man had his tricycle stolen from a restaurant, the Central Bobcats are playing their Homecoming game this Friday, SAISD has approved a new board member, hot days ahead in San Angelo, and a drug dealer has been sentenced in San Angelo.
Tom Green County jail logs: September 24, 2022
Over the past 24 hours, 24 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TGCSO: Drugs, handgun seized during search warrant execution
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office executed a narcotics search warrant on a San Angelo home. Special Operations Group, Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division deputies executed the warrant in the unit block of West 37th Street. A...
Scammer posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public to a scammer posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff. The scammer has been posing as a Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office employee using the name Sergeant Mike Magee, the caller states they are an employee with the Sheriff’s Office and […]
Lake View High Empties Following Snapchat Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — Police were outfitted in combat gear and brandishing their long guns this morning right outside Lake View High School. At around 11 a.m. police radios went to the secure channel. At 11:30 a.m. the San Angelo ISD sent out a message calmly mentioning a “threat made on social media” followed by instructions that “Parents/guardians may determine to pick up their students and can sign students out at the LVHS front office.” The line of parents in line to pick up their child from the high school was as long as a football field by noon. The constant worry of violence in schools…
SnapChat Threats Made Against Miles High School
MILES, TX — A threat on SnapChat made against Miles High School has placed that small community on high alert today. According to rumors spread there, some kids at the high school posted on SnapChat that they intended to shoot up the school at 2 p.m. today. Runnels County Sheriff Carl L. Squyres said law enforcement in Miles has already acted. He said the suspects responsible for the threat have been either contacted or detained. Witnesses reported to us that there was a large presence of law enforcement, including Runnels County Sheriff’s Deputies and DPS, at the school this morning. “…
Crash at 7th & N. Chadbourne Injures 2
SAN ANGELO, TX — A two vehicle crash sent two to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. According to officers with the San Angelo Police Department, on Sep. 20 at 2:30 p.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to the intersection of 7th and Chadbourne for the report of a major crash. When the officers, along with Fire and EMS, arrived at the scene they discovered a black Kia and a White Chevy pickup that had crashed in the middle of the intersection. The driver of the Kia needed immediate medical attention and was taken to Shannon for treatment. The driver of the Chevy told officers that…
Local Crack Dealer Sent to Prison for More than a Decade
SAN ANGELO, TX- A San Angelo crack dealer has been sentenced to 15 years in a Texas prison. According to court documents, on Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., Paul Anthony Ruiz, 35, of Houston, pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. In exchange for the guilty plea Ruiz was given 15 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. Ruiz was originally arrested for the offense back in December. At the time police had found that Ruiz had a warrant for intoxicated assault with a vehicle that caused serious bodily injury. During his arrest police…
Gunman in Drunken Brawl at Texas Bank Sports Complex Takes Plea Deal
SAN ANGELO- A San Angelo man has signed a plea deal taking responsibility for a shooting that took place at the Texas Bank Sports Complex in May 2021. According to court documents, investigators met with San Angelo police officers at the Texas Bank Sports Complex, located at 1615 Rio Concho Drive, regarding a shooting. Officers directed the investigator to the crime scene and witnesses. These witnesses told the investigator that an altercation had occurred between two females. Several males started walking towards the alleged altercation and became involved to break it up. The defendant,…
Man Loses Finger At Lowe’s. Do You Blame The Parent?
Some of my fondest memories as a child are hanging out with my dad. As a young boy, my dad and I were inseparable. I can often remember following my dad through a Lowe's store as he shopped for tools and garden supplies. For the most part my childhood memories are very pleasant.
City Manager May Walk Away from ‘No Kill’ Animal Shelter Policy
SAN ANGELO, TX — City of San Angelo Manager Daniel Valenzuela addressed the ongoing crisis at the animal shelter this week. He has proposed walking away from the “No Kill” shelter process that was in place up and until the crisis this month. There are too many animals at the shelter.
Officials Warn of An Epidemic of Rainbow Death
Fentanyl kills. It is happening more and more. Even close to home. In Wichita Falls, the community is reeling after three people, all under the age of 22 died of fentanyl overdoses over the weekend of September 17th. It is just a matter of time before we lose a young...
Health Officials Report Covid-19 Infections as Monkey Pox Inches Closer to the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO – Covid-19 continues to be detected in a small number of people in San Angelo on a daily basis as the flu season begins and Monkey Pox has been confirmed in Abilene and the Permian Basin. Weekly COVID-19 report: 9.17.22-9.23.22. Total cases over last seven days: 202.
Chadwick Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for the Murder of Chubby and Jared
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Tom Green County man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday for the brutal murder of two San Angelo residents in March 2019. The week-long sentencing hearing began on Monday, Sep. 12, 2022 and lasted throughout the week until it finished on Friday, Sep. 16, 2022. Chadwick was originally charged and indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for capital murder of multiple people. That charge got lessened to two counts of Murder following a plea deal. In the deal, Chadwick pleaded guilty and in return the penalty was lessened from the death penalty to a range of 5-45…
