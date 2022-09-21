Read full article on original website
Bluecats Dominate District Opener
The Coleman Bluecat defense held a team scoreless for the second time this season on their way to a 61-0 district victory over the visiting Goldthwaite Eagles. In a game in which the Bluecats crossed into pay dirt nine times, by an astonishing five different players, it was Ryland Gentry that led the charge.
Coach John Elder - District Opener vs Goldthwaite 2022
Chad Anders visited with Bluecat Coach John Elder Wednesday about Friday's district opener against the Goldthwaite Eagles. REMEMBER THE BONFIRE TONIGHT AT 8:40pm at the Auction Barn. (Coleman Today Video)
CHS Cross Country Teams Competed in Miles Wednesday
The Coleman High School cross country teams traveled to Miles on Wednesday to compete. Emerie Nicholson (5th) and Jacob Ramirez (3rd) brought home medals from the meet. The HS teams are scheduled to run in the Dublin Dash Invite next Wednesday, Sept. 28th. Watch ColemanToday.com for any changes to the schedule. Below are the CHS individual results and attached are the complete results for all divisions:
CJH Cross Country Bring Home Medals, 8th Girls Place 1st
Coleman Junior High Cross Country teams traveled to Miles Wednesday afternoon to compete. The 8th grade girls placed 1st as a team with two of them medaling, Vicky Guerrero and Lexi Foster. The 7th grade girls were 5th with Haylee Foster medaling. 7th grader Landon Bowers also medaled for Coleman.
Traffic Accident Reported Saturday Afternoon near Coleman
As of 5:00 pm Saturday, numerous first responders were on the scene of a serious traffic accident on Highway 84 just southeast of Coleman. The Department of Public Safety has been called to investigate. Initial information from the DPS is that the accident involved one vehicle and two motorcycles. We are awaiting additional information from the Department of Public Safety.
Shirley Sansing
Shirley Sansing, of Coleman, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
NOTICE - 911 is BACK UP and WORKING
UPDATE 12:45am --- 9-1-1 phone lines are up and working again. Original Article: Sheriff Les Cogdill has announced that the 911 lines are not working in the area. Please call 325-625-3506, Option 1 for any emergency until further notice! The 911 line will ring on your end, but it is NOT ringing at dispatch!
Santa Anna Scoop Newsletter
Next week is Homecoming! Click DOWNLOAD PDF to read entire newsletter. or Click on this link... https://www.smore.com/v6nbm.
