Carmel, IN

trojaneer.com

Football team seeks Homecoming victory over Lawrence Central

After a convincing shutout victory over North Central, No. 2 Center Grove looks to improve their record to 5-1 against No. 10 Lawrence Central. Adding to the excitement of another win, the Trojans will be playing in front of an impassioned crowd with this week’s matchup being the annual Homecoming game. Head coach Eric Moore recognizes the importance of keeping the right mindset despite the heightened excitement.
LAWRENCE, IN
WLFI.com

Friday Night Frenzy scores from around the area

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Scores from high school football games in the Greater Lafayette area on September 23:. Eastern def. Clinton Central, 52-8. Western vs Lewis Cass, 28-6. Logansport def. Marion, 43-7. Kokomo def. McCutcheon, 49-9. North White, 33-16. Northwestern def. Tipton, 47-21. West Lafayette def. Benton Central,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Carmel, IN
Carmel, IN
readthereporter.com

Miller pride takes over Downtown

The Noblesville Millers certainly know how to celebrate Homecoming! Friday afternoon saw countless spirit-filled students and their floats line the streets of the city for the annual parade prior to the big game against Franklin Central in the brand-new Beaver Stadium. Reporter photos by Kent Graham.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
INDIANA STATE
roadtirement.com

New viewing deck overlooks Blue River

Craftsmen just yesterday put the finishing touches on the new viewing deck overlooking Blue River in Shelbyville, Indiana. This nice observation deck is just across the Blue River Trail pavement at the end of the new A to Z Storybook Trail. We just published a post about that trail feature here. Shelbyville and Shelby County are in central Indiana, and are continuing to expand the popular Blue River Trail. These additions add to the enjoyment of trail users.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Rotary Club’s leadership forum expands, rebrands

The event has a new name with an expanded reach. The Rotary Club of Carmel will hold its second Leadership Connection forum from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 7, followed by a social hour from 3 to 4 p.m., at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel. The event was called Carmel Leadership Day in 2021. The initiative will also include a volunteer project from 9:30 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 21 at Central Park on the Monon Greenway.
CARMEL, IN
Dartmouth

Joshua Watson ’22 dies in August at age 22

Watson, an Indiana native who pursued studio arts at the College, was on leave from the College at the time of his death. Joshua Watson ’22 died on Aug. 27 in his hometown of Indianapolis, according to a Wednesday email to campus from interim Dean of the College Scott Brown and an online obituary.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
CARMEL, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tracking storm chances in Indiana, cooldown coming

INDIANAPOLIS — We started off this morning warm and muggy with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. We have a hot and humid day on tap with storm chances this afternoon and evening. The rest of the week looks cool behind a cold front coming today. Timing storm chances,...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Menu offerings at Back 9 Golf and Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings. Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Local students inducted into nursing program

Nine nursing students from Hamilton County attending Indiana University-Kokomo were among 68 students recently inducted into the nursing profession. The school inducted 51 incoming students in the four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program, as well as 17 individuals in the accelerated second degree nursing track for those who previously earned a bachelor’s degree in another field.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

