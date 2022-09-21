Read full article on original website
Florence Jane Hayes, 97
(Florence) Jane Hayes, 97, passed away on September 19, 2022 at Buffalo Valley Personal Care. Jane, one of ten children, was born October 22, 1924, daughter of the late Beza C. and Florence Clymer Dotterer. She grew up on the family farm near Lamar, Pennsylvania, graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1942 and went on to work at Sylvania. In 1947 Jane graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lankeau Hospital, Philadelphia. Jane worked initially at Lankenau and then Lock Haven Hospital.
Sally Marie Lucas, 65
Sally Marie Lucas, 65, of Mill Hall passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home. Born November 9, 1956 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Lorena Johnston. Sally was a graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School. She served in the Pennsylvania...
Dr. Robert L. Grzonka, 63
Dr. Robert L. Grzonka, 63, of Mill Hall, passed away Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital. Born May 4, 1959 in Oak Park, Illinois, he was a son of Robert and Carol Ann Grzonka. Bob was a Urologist, serving at various hospitals throughout his career. He enjoyed...
Kathie Juanita Nickles, 63
Kathie Juanita Nickles, 63, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born June 28, 1959 in Williamsport she was a daughter of the late Charles B. Betron Sr. and Ardella O. (Marshall) Mutchler and step daughter, of Meril Mutchler. Kathie was a graduate of South Williamsport...
