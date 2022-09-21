(Florence) Jane Hayes, 97, passed away on September 19, 2022 at Buffalo Valley Personal Care. Jane, one of ten children, was born October 22, 1924, daughter of the late Beza C. and Florence Clymer Dotterer. She grew up on the family farm near Lamar, Pennsylvania, graduated from Lock Haven High School in 1942 and went on to work at Sylvania. In 1947 Jane graduated as a Registered Nurse from Lankeau Hospital, Philadelphia. Jane worked initially at Lankenau and then Lock Haven Hospital.

LEWISBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO