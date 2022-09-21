Read full article on original website
WBAL Radio
Republicans hammer crime in key Wisconsin races; Democrats say they want to distract from abortion
(WASHINGTON) - Republicans are going on the attack in Wisconsin -- drawing a "fact check" in rebuttal from the state's Democratic governor -- as they press what they see as an advantage on the issue of crime and law enforcement support in the final weeks before crucial midterm races there.
WBAL Radio
Judge rules Maryland can count mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day
A judge ruled Friday afternoon that Maryland boards of elections can start counting mail-in ballots before Election Day. The Maryland State Board of Elections filed an emergency petition to ask a judge to let local boards of election begin canvassing mail-in ballots in October instead of after the Nov. 8 election as mandated by state law.
WBAL Radio
Mosby responds to Frosh after Syed vacation: 'Dig a little deeper'
Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby says Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh sat on evidence in the Adnan Syed case for seven years and that he did not uphold Syed's right to a fair trial. Mosby released a statement towards Frosh and said his decision now "forces a family to...
WBAL Radio
Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival returns for 6th year
On Saturday, September 24, Trifecta Food Truck & Music Festival, Maryland’s largest gathering of food trucks, descends on the racetrack infield at the Timonium Fairgrounds, from 11:00am to 9:00pm for its 6th year of festivities. Tickets are available now at TRIFECTAFESTIVAL.COM . Tickets are $25.00. Parking is free and so are kids 12 & under.
