ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Civic Center#Jobs#Benedum Civic Center Team#Microsoft Office
WBOY 12 News

Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend

PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia infrastructure council OKs funds for Ritchie County project

CHARLESTON — A water project in Ritchie County was approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council. The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for improvements to a water storage tank and the water treatment plant. The agency will receive $1.8 million with funds also from the Ritchie County Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants

Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Residents of Elkins areas without water due to leak

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A leaking water line has left residents of a number of Elkins vicinities without water Thursday night. An announcement from Elkins City Hall on Thursday night indicated a leaking four-inch water line which has affected water pressure in a number of areas. Vicinities reportedly affected...
ELKINS, WV
The Recorddelta

New County Commissioner sworn into duty

BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 16, the Upshur County Commission welcomed new commissioner Douglas K. Bush. Bush was sworn into duty at the Upshur County Courthouse by Judge Jake E. Reger. Upshur County Commission President Kristie G. Tenney referred to West Virginia Code 3-10-7 which covers vacancies in offices...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy