8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
WVU issues campus warning after report of shot fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired. According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking […]
Adopt a Tree offering free trees for Elkins residents
Just ahead of Forest Festival, the City of Elkins Tree Board's announced that the Adopt-A-Tree program is returning this fall.
Nursing home residents enjoy ‘Kick-off Buckwheat Parade’
"Stonerise Kingwood" held a small parade on Miller Road for its residents on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. to make its way down to the nursing facility.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Students to See Early Dismissal on Friday, Sept. 30 to Address Ongoing WVEIS Issues
Due to difficulties pertaining to the West Virginia Student Information System (WVEIS 2.0), Harrison County Schools will operate on a three-hour early dismissal on Friday, Sept. 30. Currently, due to communication issues between WVEIS 2.0 and Livegrades, this dismissal is necessary to complete the timely release of grades and report...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County's Bridget Underwood Earns WVDE's Office of Adult Education Student and Program Award
The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) Office of Adult Education is pleased to announce its 2022 student and program awards. The recognitions were a part of the recent Adult Education Conference held in Charleston (September 12- 16). Each year, the WVDE Office of Adult Education, in conjunction with the...
Saltlick Road will be closed for one day this weekend
PRESTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Thursday that County Route 51, Saltlick Road—not to be confused with Salt Lick Road near North Marion High School in Marion County or Saltwell Road off I-79 in Harrison County—will be closed on Saturday. According to the release, the closure will be […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Popular Little Lambs Closet Children’s Consignment Resale Event Set for Sept. 30-Oct. 1 in Bridgeport
Heritage Christian School is proud to announce their fall/ winter children’s consignment sale to be held in the gymnasium at Heritage Christian School on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1. Come witness the school gymnasium turned into an upscale kids’ storefront. The school is located in the heart...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia infrastructure council OKs funds for Ritchie County project
CHARLESTON — A water project in Ritchie County was approved by the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council. The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Hughes River Water Board in Ritchie County for improvements to a water storage tank and the water treatment plant. The agency will receive $1.8 million with funds also from the Ritchie County Commission through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Water Development Authority Economic Enhancement Grant Fund.
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Victims of Crime Acts Entities Receive Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Grants
Gov. Jim Justice recently approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private non-profit entities throughout the state. Gov. Justice made the announcement at the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network's One With Courage Awards Reception in Charleston. VOCA funds provide direct...
WDTV
St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates Surgical Technologists Week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -WVU Medicine St. Joseph’s Hospital is recognizing its surgical technologists during National Surgical Technologists Week. Surgical Technologists Week is recognized Sept. 18-24. Originally adopted by the Association of Surgical Technologists Board of Directors in 1984, this week is dedicated to celebrating the professional and honoring technologists...
connect-bridgeport.com
BlaineTurner Advertising, UHC's Pro-Am Title Sponsor, Donates $35,000 for Local WVU School of Nursing
The UHC Pro-Am will be hosted by WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC), United Health Foundation (UHF), and title sponsor BlaineTurner Advertising (BTA), with the event being held on Monday, September 26, at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. This is the fourth year for the tournament, which has raised...
Residents of Elkins areas without water due to leak
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A leaking water line has left residents of a number of Elkins vicinities without water Thursday night. An announcement from Elkins City Hall on Thursday night indicated a leaking four-inch water line which has affected water pressure in a number of areas. Vicinities reportedly affected...
Randolph County PRO named Rookie of the Year
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office houses one recipient of the 2022 Rookie Prevention Resource Officer of the Year.
WDTV
Local school districts unsure of Amendment 4: The Education Accountability Amendment
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Education Accountability Amendment, also known as Amendment 4, is making its way to voters in November. If passed, the amendment would require curriculum rules and policies to go to the legislature for approval. Adam Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Doddridge County, said he has some questions...
USPS is looking to hire new team members in West Virginia
The Morgantown Post Office held a job fair to fill openings in Morgantown and the surrounding areas on Thursday, and there are still positions to be filled.
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
3 people taken to UHC after 3-vehicle accident in Bridgeport
Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle accident in Bridgeport.
The Recorddelta
New County Commissioner sworn into duty
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 16, the Upshur County Commission welcomed new commissioner Douglas K. Bush. Bush was sworn into duty at the Upshur County Courthouse by Judge Jake E. Reger. Upshur County Commission President Kristie G. Tenney referred to West Virginia Code 3-10-7 which covers vacancies in offices...
West Virginia Department of Transportation hiring new trainees, inspectors
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking applications for workers in Marshall County through Oct. 8. The openings are for entry-level transportation engineering technician trainees and bridge inspectors, the department said in a news release. Marshall County will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct....
