ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Europe#Nato#Russians
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
Vice

Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia

In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

How the QAnon Queen Funds Her Cult: ‘She’s Scamming People’

Despite escaping the cultlike grasp of the so-called QAnon Queen of Canada months ago, two of her closest former followers had their bank accounts closed and say they may lose their children’s college funds after working for their former sovereign. On Sept. 3, Corey and Daisy, who are married,...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
Country
Russia
Vice

The Story of the Soviet Submarine Officer Who Saved the World Is Now an Opera

For a moment on October 27, 1962 the world came close to nuclear annihilation. It was the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the world stood at the precipice of disaster. The Soviet submarine B-59 in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean was cut off from Moscow and its commander wanted to launch a nuclear torpedo at nearby American ships. Another officer on the sub, Vasily Arkhipov, stopped him. He’s a hero who narrowly avoided nuclear war. Now his time on the submarine and that fateful decision has been commemorated as an opera.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CNN

Opinion: Putin's army without a cause

When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
MILITARY
Vice

Russian Influencer Says She Faces 6 Years in Prison for Using Instagram

An 18-year-old fashion influencer in Russia says she faces up to 6 years in prison for using Instagram. According to Russian digital rights NGO Roskomsvoboda, Veronika Loginova is the first individual to be prosecuted after a Russian court banned Instagram and Facebook for “extremist” activities in March in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.
INTERNET
Vice

Anti-War Protesters in Russia Reportedly Being Drafted to Fight in Ukraine

Hundreds of Russians braved arrest, prosecution and even the threat of being drafted into the army to protest against Vladimir Putin’s escalation of his war in Ukraine. After Putin announced a “partial mobilisation” on Wednesday and called up 300,000 reservists, people took to the streets across Russia in what is one of the biggest public displays of discontent over the war since the invasion began in February.
PROTESTS
Vice

Indigenous Elders Have Defeated A Massive Australian Gas Company in Court

A massive gas company that had already started drilling on the sacred land of Tiwi Islands Traditional Owners has two weeks to vacate after Traditional Owner and Senior Munupi Lawman Dennis Tipaklippa sued the Australian government for approving the project—and won. The verdict was handed down by Australian Federal...
ECONOMY
Vice

Drug Smugglers Have Started Coating Liquorice in Heroin

One of India’s biggest ever seizures of heroin was found in a shipment of liquorice root, which had been left sitting at a port for 15 months before it was discovered, police have revealed. In June last year a two-ton shipment of liquorice root from Iran was detained by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Iran must ‘deal decisively with those who oppose country’s security and tranquillity’, says president

Iran’s president has called on his nation to “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”, according to state media.His call comes as mass protests continue to sweep through the Middle Eastern state after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the Islamic republic’s morality police.Though official fatality figures are yet to be released, state broadcasters estimate that at least 41 people have been killed in the unrest, which saw demonstrations flare up in most of the country’s 31 provinces.Raisi’s remarks arrived during a telephone conversation with the family of a...
ADVOCACY
Vice

This Sleeper Hit Offers a Glimpse of a Forgotten Rural China

A man bullied for being the poorest in his village meets a woman rejected by her family for her disability. Acquainted through a marriage arranged by family members eager to get rid of them, the newlyweds find themselves right at the bottom of the social hierarchy—shunned by neighbors and even their own relatives. But their love story blossoms through shared suffering and simple joys, as the couple attempts to build a life for themselves in rural China.
MOVIES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
103K+
Followers
21K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy