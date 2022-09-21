Read full article on original website
Related
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Fugitive in US Navy’s Largest Corruption Case Arrested While Trying to Get to Russia
In the 2000s, the shipping contractor known as “Fat Leonard” had wined and dined his way into classified information from hundreds of U.S. Navy officials. Now, weeks after pulling off a brazen escape that exposed an appallingly lax level of security at his home, where he was supposed to be under house arrest, the man behind the U.S. Navy’s largest-ever corruption scandal has been caught.
How the QAnon Queen Funds Her Cult: ‘She’s Scamming People’
Despite escaping the cultlike grasp of the so-called QAnon Queen of Canada months ago, two of her closest former followers had their bank accounts closed and say they may lose their children’s college funds after working for their former sovereign. On Sept. 3, Corey and Daisy, who are married,...
Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Story of the Soviet Submarine Officer Who Saved the World Is Now an Opera
For a moment on October 27, 1962 the world came close to nuclear annihilation. It was the middle of the Cuban Missile Crisis and the world stood at the precipice of disaster. The Soviet submarine B-59 in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean was cut off from Moscow and its commander wanted to launch a nuclear torpedo at nearby American ships. Another officer on the sub, Vasily Arkhipov, stopped him. He’s a hero who narrowly avoided nuclear war. Now his time on the submarine and that fateful decision has been commemorated as an opera.
Opinion: Putin's army without a cause
When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
Signal Is Asking People Around the World to Help Iranians Access the Encrypted App
The popular encrypted chat app Signal is trying to help Iranians use the app, which is blocked in the country, by asking people to set up proxy servers that can help Iranians circumvent the government’s censorship. Last week, the Iranian morality police arrested and then beat Mahsa Amini, a...
Russian Influencer Says She Faces 6 Years in Prison for Using Instagram
An 18-year-old fashion influencer in Russia says she faces up to 6 years in prison for using Instagram. According to Russian digital rights NGO Roskomsvoboda, Veronika Loginova is the first individual to be prosecuted after a Russian court banned Instagram and Facebook for “extremist” activities in March in the aftermath of the invasion of Ukraine.
Anti-War Protesters in Russia Reportedly Being Drafted to Fight in Ukraine
Hundreds of Russians braved arrest, prosecution and even the threat of being drafted into the army to protest against Vladimir Putin’s escalation of his war in Ukraine. After Putin announced a “partial mobilisation” on Wednesday and called up 300,000 reservists, people took to the streets across Russia in what is one of the biggest public displays of discontent over the war since the invasion began in February.
Indigenous Elders Have Defeated A Massive Australian Gas Company in Court
A massive gas company that had already started drilling on the sacred land of Tiwi Islands Traditional Owners has two weeks to vacate after Traditional Owner and Senior Munupi Lawman Dennis Tipaklippa sued the Australian government for approving the project—and won. The verdict was handed down by Australian Federal...
Drug Smugglers Have Started Coating Liquorice in Heroin
One of India’s biggest ever seizures of heroin was found in a shipment of liquorice root, which had been left sitting at a port for 15 months before it was discovered, police have revealed. In June last year a two-ton shipment of liquorice root from Iran was detained by...
Iran must ‘deal decisively with those who oppose country’s security and tranquillity’, says president
Iran’s president has called on his nation to “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”, according to state media.His call comes as mass protests continue to sweep through the Middle Eastern state after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the Islamic republic’s morality police.Though official fatality figures are yet to be released, state broadcasters estimate that at least 41 people have been killed in the unrest, which saw demonstrations flare up in most of the country’s 31 provinces.Raisi’s remarks arrived during a telephone conversation with the family of a...
This Sleeper Hit Offers a Glimpse of a Forgotten Rural China
A man bullied for being the poorest in his village meets a woman rejected by her family for her disability. Acquainted through a marriage arranged by family members eager to get rid of them, the newlyweds find themselves right at the bottom of the social hierarchy—shunned by neighbors and even their own relatives. But their love story blossoms through shared suffering and simple joys, as the couple attempts to build a life for themselves in rural China.
Iran Is Trying To Crack Down on Dissent With Limp Pro-Government Protests
The Iranian government brought its supporters to the streets of cities across the country on Friday to stage pro-regime rallies after blocking WhatsApp, Instagram and local phone networks to dampen dissent sparked by the death of a young woman in police custody. The death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died...
‘Liking’ Opposition Content on Social Media Could Land You in Jail, Says Myanmar’s Junta
Myanmar’s ruling military junta has been curtailing civil liberties more than a year after it seized power in a dramatic coup and imprisoned over a hundred officials, including the country’s former leader and longtime democracy advocate Aung San Suu Kyi. But in its campaign to suppress dissent, no...
