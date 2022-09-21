Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
How to unpair an Apple Watch
If you’re lucky enough to be unboxing a new Apple Watch this week, you might be wondering how to disconnect your old one from your iPhone. Unless you plan on using two watches — it’s a thing — you’ll want to unpair it so you can hand it down to a friend or family member or sell it.
The Verge
Zendure’s 100W SuperTank Pro battery is $75 off for Verge readers
In need of some portable power? How about a whole lot of it, with the ability to output up to 100W of fast charging to top up your devices in minimal time? That’s exactly what the Zendure SuperTank Pro is capable of, and Wellbots is offering a special discount for today only — just for Verge readers.
The Verge
I used OpenAI’s new tech to transcribe audio right on my laptop
OpenAI, the company behind image-generation and meme-spawning program DALL-E and the powerful text autocomplete engine GPT-3, has launched a new, open-source neural network meant to transcribe audio into written text (via TechCrunch). It’s called Whisper, and the company says it “approaches human level robustness and accuracy on English speech recognition” and that it can also automatically recognize, transcribe, and translate other languages like Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.
The Verge
How to watch Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend
The year’s main Tudum showcase of Western productions kicks off at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on September 24th with a presentation of Enola Holmes 2 and runs for about three hours as other films and movies are previewed. In addition to the main event, Netflix is also spotlighting a number of its upcoming Korean productions beginning at 11AM KST (7PM PT / 10PM ET on September 23rd), as well as its Indian productions beginning at 11AM IST (10:30PM PT on September 23rd / 1:30AM ET on September 24th). The day will wrap with a presentation of Japanese productions that runs from 1PM JST on September 25th (9PM PT on September 24th / 12AM ET on September 25th).
RELATED PEOPLE
The Verge
Google’s new adventure game takes a top-down trip through ancient Mesoamerica
Google’s Arts & Culture division has released a charming new educational game all about ancient Mesoamerica. The game, The Descent of the Serpent, is available to play right now in your browser or via the Google Arts & Culture iOS and Android apps. You’ll be able to pick from...
The Verge
How to use the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button
While it’s likely the Action button will evolve over time, at launch, it’s essentially a set of preselected shortcuts or “actions.” Your options are Workout, Stopwatch, Waypoint, Backtrack, Dive, Flashlight, and Shortcuts. Some of these actions have secondary functions dubbed “gestures.” Within each action, you’ll be able to see what gestures are available to you.
The Verge
How to record audio on a MacBook
If you’re interested in recording audio on your MacBook, there are all kinds of ways to do it. There are a number of third-party apps that can record your voice, but macOS also offers several tools that you can use with no installation required. Before you start recording, make...
The Verge
Leak suggests the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are keeping their great prices
It feels like it shouldn’t be news when the price of something doesn’t go up, but that’s where we are in the year 2022. We’re paying roughly a thousand percent more for a loaf of bread than we were this time last year, but a couple of price tags that may be staying the same during inflation-o-rama are the ones on the upcoming Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted the alleged prices for the devices: $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Instagram’s recovering from some major problems
Instagram is recovering from some issues that have affected users trying to open its app on their iPhone or Android devices. Users on Reddit reported that the app was continually crashing, making it difficult for them to see any posts, and Downdetector showed that the outage lasted for under an hour, between 12:30PM and 1:30PM ET (9:30–10:30AM PT).
The Verge
Trombone Champ’s developers want to take the game ‘farther than we originally planned’
If your Twitter feed is anything like mine, it’s recently been filled with hilarious videos of the trombone rhythm game Trombone Champ. Much of the silliness comes from players “sliding” the in-game cursor to try and hit the next note, and the resulting songs often turn out to be absolutely ridiculous.
The Verge
ByteDance’s new Pico headset is a Quest 2 competitor for Europe and Asia
Pico, the Chinese startup acquired last year by TikTok parent company ByteDance, has a new virtual reality headset on the way. The Pico 4, which will sell starting at €429 (around $425) in several European and Asian countries, is described as a reasonably full-featured but affordable option for games and passive entertainment. A limited preorder opens in August, with general preorders starting in October and the device shipping on October 18th.
The Verge
Our list of the best entertainment of 2022 keeps getting bigger.
Feed refreshed 12:25 AM UTC • Better on the inside. The sincerest form of flattery. I had little interest in Apple’s Dynamic Island, but once a developer built their spin on the idea for Android, I had to give it a try. Surprisingly, I’ve found I actually like...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
Roborock’s S7 Plus mop and robot vacuum hybrid is $270 off
If you plan to catch up on cleaning this weekend, you can do so a lot faster with today’s excellent robot vacuum deal. Regularly $949.98, Amazon is selling Roborock’s S7 Plus robot vacuum for just $679.48 — an all-time low — when you apply the on-page coupon and use promo code S7PLUS4SD at checkout.
The Verge
TikTok users will now be able to downvote comments
TikTok is rolling out a feature that allows users to downvote comments, the company announced today. The button will appear next to likes on individual comments under videos in the form of a thumbs-down icon that users can click. The feature, first announced as a test back in April, will now be available to users globally, according to TikTok. Users can undo their downvote by clicking the button again, and only the person doing the downvoting will be able to see that they’ve done so.
The Verge
How platforms turn boring
Even a year ago, my For You page was mostly stuff you could only see on TikTok, whether it was Vine refugees making comedy shorts or song memes like Here Comes The Boy. That stuff is still on the platform, but it’s largely fallen off my For You page, replaced by Tim Robinson sketches and funny animal videos. One account reposts Derry Girls clips with captions about the royal family; another (aptly named ViralHog) licenses viral video clips from local news or Reddit threads and then blasts them out to different platforms. Everything has the same warmed-over feel. For many of these accounts, the goal is to churn through enough content to build a following so they can flip the account into advertising mode for a quick buck.
The Verge
Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else
There are two main reactions to Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro, which will be available September 23rd for the same $249 as the original pair released in 2019. The first is “that’s it?” Apple has left the overall design and in-ear fit practically unchanged. The new AirPods Pro look identical to their predecessors. Despite arriving nearly three years after the first model, there’s been no major revamp. No shortened or eliminated stems. No new color choices. From a side view of your head, these are the same AirPods Pro as ever. It’s easy to be underwhelmed.
The Verge
We’re in a golden age for skateboarding games
The last few years have been a wonderful time for skateboarding game fans. The highlight, of course, was the 2020 remaster of the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games, but there’s also been the slick mobile take on shredding with Skate City and the ridiculously over-the-top OlliOlli World from earlier this year. What’s great is that each of these titles has its own distinct flavor, whether you want to get in a short session on your phone or grind through an alien landscape. Now, we have another take on virtual skateboarding — and it might be the most realistic I’ve ever played.
The Verge
Doing more with less (extravagant holiday parties).
Sundar Pichai addressed employees’ questions about Google’s spending changes at an all-hands this week, according to CNBC. “Maybe you were planning on hiring six more people but maybe you are going to have to do with four and how are you going to make that happen?” Pichai sent a memo to workers in July about a hiring slowdown.
German bakeries fight for survival as costs spiral
Faced with exploding energy and ingredient costs, German baker Tobias Exner has installed new energy-efficient ovens, shortened his opening hours and even considered baking at lower temperatures. Seventy percent of artisanal bakeries have gas ovens and gas prices are going through the roof," said Friedemann Berg, managing director of the German Bakers' Federation.
The Verge
The Dynamic Island is already available on Android devices
I’ve always been on team Android, but every so often, Apple rolls out a feature that makes me just a little jealous. Thankfully, with the introduction of the divisive Dynamic Island, I didn’t have to wait very long before somebody shoehorned that sweet pill-shaped void into the Android OS. The DynamicSpot app, developed by user Jawomo, is currently available as an early access download from the Google Play Store.
Comments / 0