Brian Croft is the new director of SIU’s Touch of Nature

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Brian Croft, a double alumnus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has been selected as the new director of SIU’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Croft brings many years of experience in the field of outdoor education and recreation to his new role along with...
SIU honors three Families of the Year for 2022

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is honoring three families as the 2022 Saluki Family of the Year winners during this weekend’s Family Weekend celebration (Sept. 22-24). The Courtney Hallock family of Murphysboro, Illinois, is the “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year while the Makaila Ballah family...
Conversation on combatting ‘diversity fatigue’ at SIU is Tuesday

This academic year, six “Conversations of Understanding” will focus on findings from the 2022 Viewfinder Campus Climate Survey. Next week’s conversation will address “diversity fatigue” among faculty, staff and students and include a discussion about why diversity fatigue is important and how to combat it at SIU. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members are invited to join the live virtual discussion at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27.
