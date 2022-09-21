This academic year, six “Conversations of Understanding” will focus on findings from the 2022 Viewfinder Campus Climate Survey. Next week’s conversation will address “diversity fatigue” among faculty, staff and students and include a discussion about why diversity fatigue is important and how to combat it at SIU. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members are invited to join the live virtual discussion at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO