Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Fell Through After Surgery Decision, per Report
San Francisco had an agreement to trade the quarterback to an NFC foe before he opted for surgery.
Mitchell Trubisky Isn't Steelers' Only Problem as Loss to Browns Sheds Light on Flaws
Panic isn't a word that is generally associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are quite possibly the most stable franchise in sports. The Steelers have had three head coaches in over half a century of existence. Pittsburgh has won six Super Bowls. And the team's current head coach has never experienced a losing season.
Fantasy Football 2022: Panic Meter on Early Season Busts
Week 3 can feel like a tipping point in fantasy football. For those sitting at 0-2 two weeks in, it's hard not to panic. Success in fantasy requires knowing when to start a player, when to hold them on the bench and when to unload them all together. Those decisions...
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet. However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend. Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable...
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury
The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday
Every week, fantasy football managers are forced into start-or-sit decisions that lack an obvious answer. Mastering this delicate dance can help you take a massive step toward a fantasy title. Or rather, it would if anyone actually mastered the art. That's impossible, though, because you don't always know whether you...
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. It kicked off on Thursday with a Cleveland Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers—a game that provided some interesting fantasy takeaways. The fact that Najee Harris and Nick Chubb performed well should surprise no one, as both running backs were...
Bills' Micah Hyde Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a neck injury, per his agent Jack Bechta. As noted by Bills Content Coordinator Alec White, Hyde left his team's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday with a neck injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Hyde suffered a herniated disk.
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Reggie Bush Says NCAA's 'Sloppy Investigation' Resulted in Heisman Trophy Forfeiture
Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush said on the latest episode of I AM ATHLETE that the NCAA launched a "sloppy" investigation into him and his family en route to the Heisman Trust forcing him to give up his 2005 Heisman Trophy. Bush dominated the gridiron for USC...
Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech
Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win. The late turnover proved to be the difference,...
Jason Pierre-Paul, Ravens Agree to 1-Year Contract Reportedly Worth Up to $5.5M
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul is signing with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, per multiple reports. Rapaport added the contract is worth up to $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul, 33, registered 31 tackles (three for loss), 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits and a forced fumble in 12...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Praises Dak Prescott After QB Competition Comments
After causing a stir with comments about the team's quarterback situation, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making it clear he values Dak Prescott very highly. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's The K&C Masterpiece show (h/t Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Jones said there isn't "anybody in the world that doesn't understand how much I appreciate Dak Prescott, his skills and to have him for the future and the future being right now, really."
Amari Cooper Breaks out in Browns' Win over Steelers as Fans Mock Cowboys for Trade
Dallas Cowboys fans might be wishing they had Amari Cooper back right about now. The veteran wide receiver put together a tremendous performance in his third game with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, catching seven passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in a 29-17 win.
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season has arrived, and hopefully your fantasy football rosters are ready for it. That could be more challenging than it has been as injuries start to pile up, but all you can do is put your best foot forward and hope the football gods are kind to your team.
Lakers' LeBron James Jokingly Asks Twitter If He Has College Football Eligibility
It appears LeBron James wants to play college football. The Los Angeles Lakers star, 37, jokingly asked if he had college football eligibility in a Twitter post Saturday:. James, selected first overall in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, probably could have had a career in football if he wanted to.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
