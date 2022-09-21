ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football 2022: Panic Meter on Early Season Busts

Week 3 can feel like a tipping point in fantasy football. For those sitting at 0-2 two weeks in, it's hard not to panic. Success in fantasy requires knowing when to start a player, when to hold them on the bench and when to unload them all together. Those decisions...
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet. However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend. Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable...
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury

The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Latest Fantasy Football Lineup Advice for Sunday

Every week, fantasy football managers are forced into start-or-sit decisions that lack an obvious answer. Mastering this delicate dance can help you take a massive step toward a fantasy title. Or rather, it would if anyone actually mastered the art. That's impossible, though, because you don't always know whether you...
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. It kicked off on Thursday with a Cleveland Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers—a game that provided some interesting fantasy takeaways. The fact that Najee Harris and Nick Chubb performed well should surprise no one, as both running backs were...
Bills' Micah Hyde Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a neck injury, per his agent Jack Bechta. As noted by Bills Content Coordinator Alec White, Hyde left his team's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday with a neck injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Hyde suffered a herniated disk.
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Giants' Brian Daboll Has 'Great Respect' for Kenny Golladay After Comments on Role

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll doesn't appear upset about Kenny Golladay's recent comments about a lack of playing time. "I've been in the NFL a long time," Daboll told reporters Thursday. "I don't know that I've ever been part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have great respect for Kenny. I'm glad he’s not happy he didn't play; that shows competitiveness."
Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech

Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win. The late turnover proved to be the difference,...
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Praises Dak Prescott After QB Competition Comments

After causing a stir with comments about the team's quarterback situation, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is making it clear he values Dak Prescott very highly. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's The K&C Masterpiece show (h/t Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Jones said there isn't "anybody in the world that doesn't understand how much I appreciate Dak Prescott, his skills and to have him for the future and the future being right now, really."
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Matchups We Love and Player Stat Projections

Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season has arrived, and hopefully your fantasy football rosters are ready for it. That could be more challenging than it has been as injuries start to pile up, but all you can do is put your best foot forward and hope the football gods are kind to your team.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
