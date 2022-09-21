ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRlPj_0i4WQ4YF00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday.

Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say

A police source told WGN on Tuesday that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing the 3-year-old boy into the lake. Police said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water around 1 p.m. Monday.

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition. The boy is currently on life support.

A source confirmed to WGN that Moreno is the boy’s aunt. A police report said the boy was in the care of his grandmother Monday. When his grandmother went upstairs to change, the boy’s aunt took him out of the home, the source said.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Former Fort Hood soldiers sentenced for transporting undocumented citizens

FORT HOOD / LAREDO, Texas (FOX 44) — Two former soldiers stationed at Fort Hood have been ordered to federal prison for conspiring to transport undocumented migrants within the United States, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. 22-year-old Emmanuel Oppongagyare pled guilty on August 11, 2021, while 19-year-old Ralph Gregory Saint-Joie pled guilty the […]
FORT HOOD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Wgn#Navy#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
KSN News

Kansas man dies after rear-ending semitrailer

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Kansas died after rear-ending a semitrailer on Saturday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 1982 Peterbilt Semi and a 2005 Kenworth Semi were both headed westbound on U.S. Highway 160 at mile marker 54, or 14 miles east of Ulysses. The KHP says the Peterbilt […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Texoma's Homepage

Texas Airman accounted for from World War II

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced on Thursday that U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney, 20, of Electra, Texas, killed during World War II, has been accounted for on June 21. The family of Staff Sgt. Carney recently received their full briefing on his identification. In the […]
ELECTRA, TX
LoneStar 92

Here Are The 9 Most Dangerous Cities In Texas Two West Texas Cities Made The Top Five

Don't Get Caught In These Texas Cities After Dark! They always say nothing good happens after dark. According to Only In Your State these are the most dangerous places to be in Texas after dark. My Grandpa used to always say the only thing out after midnight was the law and the outlaw. If you are planning on visiting one of these cities please be careful. I know many won't be surprised that one local city made the list and a few others aren't far from here.
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

White House rushes to help Puerto Rico during fragile recovery

The devastation in Puerto Rico has so far sparked a quick response from Washington, but the federal government’s effectiveness is poised to be tested by the territory’s structural issues that remain fragile exactly five years after Hurricane Maria wrecked the island. Hurricane Fiona again knocked out power island-wide and caused landslides, flooding, and destroyed infrastructure, […]
U.S. POLITICS
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy