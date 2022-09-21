ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Mother Jones

How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
The Guardian

The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world

I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
protocol.com

Local news gets a second chance to unite against Big Tech

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how a last-minute deal on an amendment managed to save the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — and possibly create a headache for Big Tech. Also, the SEC decided not to ban payment for order flow and Russia’s SWIFT alternative has been gaining steam.
Daily Mail

Trump could be allowed BACK on Facebook in time for the 2024 election season as his account suspension expires next year

Former President Donald Trump could be allowed to return to Facebook in time for the 2024 election season,' Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg revealed Thursday. 'He could be. We've been very open that that temporary suspension is a two-year period though 'til early January of next year,' Clegg said in an interview Thursday in Washington, D.C. with Semafor's Editor at Large Steve Clemons.
BGR.com

Facebook might lift Trump’s suspension in January, just in time for the 2024 election

After suspending President Trump from Facebook and Instagram back in 2021, following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol complex, the social media giant said at the time that Trump might be allowed back on the service in two years. Since then, he’s launched a social platform of his own — whereby he can keep in touch with supporters, outside of the Facebook and Twitter channels he’s no longer allowed to use — but Facebook, for its part, is already pointing to a potential change to this whole arrangement.
