California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Was Dilbert 'Cancelled' as Comic Creator Scott Adams Suggests?
Dilbert comics were pulled from over 70 newspapers this week, Adams said—but what was the reason? Newsweek Fact Check assesses what happened.
Trump Rally Staffers Reportedly Tell People To Drop One-Finger QAnon Salute
Yet the ex-president still played music linked to the conspiracy moment, bashed the investigations against him, and falsely claimed he won the 2020 election.
The Chaos Machine by Max Fisher review – how social media rewired our world
I joined Twitter in the apparently halcyon days of 2009, before Brexit, Sandy Hook denial, Covid-19 conspiracy-mongering, and the livestreaming of police brutality. At that time, it felt like a school playground: you larked about with like-minded individuals, made charming acquaintances and laughed at the antics of the resident show-offs. Maybe, for someone, somewhere, that version of social media still exists. But probably not. Anyone who has ignored the advice of the smugly offline to “never tweet” is aware that a successful afternoon on social media these days is one in which you somehow manage to evade harassment, racism, misogyny, videos of atrocities, or a distant family member’s radicalised rant about, say, the wokification of Waitrose.
protocol.com
Local news gets a second chance to unite against Big Tech
Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today we look at how a last-minute deal on an amendment managed to save the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — and possibly create a headache for Big Tech. Also, the SEC decided not to ban payment for order flow and Russia’s SWIFT alternative has been gaining steam.
Trump could be allowed BACK on Facebook in time for the 2024 election season as his account suspension expires next year
Former President Donald Trump could be allowed to return to Facebook in time for the 2024 election season,' Meta's President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg revealed Thursday. 'He could be. We've been very open that that temporary suspension is a two-year period though 'til early January of next year,' Clegg said in an interview Thursday in Washington, D.C. with Semafor's Editor at Large Steve Clemons.
Columbus Day-Indigenous Peoples' Day Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day, which are celebrated on the second Monday in October.
Fly DeSantis Airways, America's No. 1 airline for exploited migrants!
A pitch Ron DeSantis can use to lure more migrants onto flights: Please allow me to take advantage of your fear by enticing you with false promises.
Facebook might lift Trump’s suspension in January, just in time for the 2024 election
After suspending President Trump from Facebook and Instagram back in 2021, following the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol complex, the social media giant said at the time that Trump might be allowed back on the service in two years. Since then, he’s launched a social platform of his own — whereby he can keep in touch with supporters, outside of the Facebook and Twitter channels he’s no longer allowed to use — but Facebook, for its part, is already pointing to a potential change to this whole arrangement.
