ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Pet of the week: Toby

Toby is friendly, affectionate and wants to be your best friend. He is selective about which dogs he likes to be around, so a meet and greet is encouraged.
LAS VEGAS, NV
News4Jax.com

Free 4 You: A family membership to the Jacksonville Zoo

The Jacksonville Zoological Gardens is one of the River City’s best attractions. News4JAX wants your family to enjoy the point of pride year around. Enter to win a Family Membership to the Jacksonville Zoo valued at $145.00. On Saturday, October 1 from 6 p.m to 8:30 p.m. in the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boa
SPY

Review: I Was Skeptical, But These $7 Non-Toxic Fruit Fly Traps Are Diabolically Effective

Houseplants and bowls of fresh fruit are amazing homey touches to any house or dwelling. They’re also virtually impregnable fortresses for fruit flies, gnats, and other exceptionally aggravating pests. Those little flying monsters, by the way, reproduce at a dizzying rate. Female fruit flies can lay between 50 and 70 eggs per day, and they reach breeding age within two days of hatching. (Do that math and see how fast you’re into the thousands.) Their favorite breeding grounds? Houseplants. Bottom line: Once established, they are darn near impossible to get rid of. What’s your secret defense? The color yellow — flying indoor...
LIFESTYLE
News4Jax.com

Give Gunnar A Fur-ever Home! At Nassau Humane Society

We are Paw-sing 4 Pets! Rance headed to the Nassau Humane Society to meet Gunnar! Gunnar is a sweet boy looking for his fur-ever home. Applications are available at the shelter and animals are adopted on a first come, first served basis. You can find out more at nassauhumane.org. You...
NASSAU COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy