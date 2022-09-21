Houseplants and bowls of fresh fruit are amazing homey touches to any house or dwelling. They’re also virtually impregnable fortresses for fruit flies, gnats, and other exceptionally aggravating pests. Those little flying monsters, by the way, reproduce at a dizzying rate. Female fruit flies can lay between 50 and 70 eggs per day, and they reach breeding age within two days of hatching. (Do that math and see how fast you’re into the thousands.) Their favorite breeding grounds? Houseplants. Bottom line: Once established, they are darn near impossible to get rid of. What’s your secret defense? The color yellow — flying indoor...

