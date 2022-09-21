Read full article on original website
Related
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight
Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
FOXBusiness
Janet Yellen says economic recovery hinges on supply chain, green agenda and end of Ukraine war
As the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to the highest level since the 2008 financial crisis, the White House is trying to navigate a way to combat inflation without sending the country into a full-scale recession. "I believe there is a path through this," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
British man released by Russia says he was ‘treated worse than dog’
Aiden Aslin recounts how he was beaten, stabbed and asked whether he wanted quick or ‘beautiful’ death
Russia expected to ban men of military age from leaving the country as thousands try to flee Putin's call-up, report says
Russia is expected to respond to men fleeing the country by closing the borders to conscription-age men, according to Meduza.
Iran summons UK and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani. The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody after being detained by Iranian morality police launched unrest across Iran’s provinces and the capital of Tehran. Protests over Amini’s death have spread across at least 46 cities, towns and villages in Iran. State TV has suggested that at least 41 protesters and police have been killed since the protests began Sept. 17. An Associated Press count of official statements by authorities tallied at least 13 dead, with more than 1,200 demonstrators arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
US banks must stand up to the left-wing ‘nonsense’ and not become a ‘tool’ to Dems: Sen. Kevin Cramer
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., provided insight on the bank CEOs who are testifying before the House Financial Committee regarding industry oversight and how the conflict could effectively be resolved. SEN. KEVIN CRAMER: So one of the ways, Maria, that liberals have attacked...
FOXBusiness
Biden's 'dangerous' weakness on world stage inviting aggression from Russia, China, Iran: Rep. Michael McCaul
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Friday, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, slammed President Biden's speech to the U.N. General Assembly, arguing the United States projecting "weakness" to global adversaries is making the world stage a far more "dangerous" place. REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: When you project strength, you have peace....
Iran must ‘deal decisively with those who oppose country’s security and tranquillity’, says president
Iran’s president has called on his nation to “deal decisively with those who oppose the country’s security and tranquillity”, according to state media.His call comes as mass protests continue to sweep through the Middle Eastern state after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was detained by the Islamic republic’s morality police.Though official fatality figures are yet to be released, state broadcasters estimate that at least 41 people have been killed in the unrest, which saw demonstrations flare up in most of the country’s 31 provinces.Raisi’s remarks arrived during a telephone conversation with the family of a...
Opinion: Putin's army without a cause
When Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, many questioned the commitment of his troops to the cause. How strongly would they fight a neighboring nation with longstanding ties and a shared history? Russia's retreat in the east has only heightened that question.
FOXBusiness
Biden, Democrats making a 'big mistake' thinking migrants will vote for a socialist system: AG Mark Brnovich
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich argued Biden "decriminalized and incentivized" migrants to break the law and illegally enter the U.S., telling "Varney & Co.," Thursday, the president is shredding the constitution and undermining the very reason immigrants want to come here in the first place. MARK BRNOVICH: The Biden administration...
FOXBusiness
Elon Musk opening up Starlink in Iran
SpaceX founder Elon Musk appeared to confirm Friday that he will make Starlink available in Iran. Musk replied "Activating Starlink …" to Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeting that the U.S. government had taken action to increase internet freedom for Iranians. The Treasury Department announced Friday it had issued...
FOXBusiness
Larry Kudlow: These issues are going to decide the midterm elections
So, the U.S. midterm elections cavalry arrived early in London. What do I mean by that? Well, new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has laid out a terrific supply-side economic growth plan, which looks a lot like the basic thrust of Kevin McCarthy's "Commitment to America" plan. Let's start with Truss.
FOXBusiness
US slowly rolls COVID boosters out; 4.4M Americans roll up sleeves
Officials say that 4.4 million Americans have received updated bivalent COVID booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the count Thursday and the White House said that, by its own estimate accounting for reporting lags, 5 million people had gotten the omicron-targeting vaccine. Health experts have said...
Comments / 0