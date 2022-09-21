ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman charged after 3-year-old nephew pushed into Lake Michigan: police

By Melissa Espana, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gowIj_0i4WM6bV00

CHICAGO ( WGN ) — A woman has been charged on allegations she pushed her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan.

Victoria Moreno, 34, was charged with felony attempted first-degree murder and felony aggravated battery of a child after she was arrested Monday.

PREVIOUS: Video shows woman throwing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan, police say

A police source told News 2’s sister station, WGN, on Tuesday that Navy Pier surveillance video appears to show a woman throwing the 3-year-old boy into the lake. Police said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Fire officials said the boy was pulled from the water around 1 p.m. Monday.

The 3-year-old was in cardiac arrest when he was lifted from the water off Navy Pier and arrived at Lurie Children’s Hospital in very critical condition. The boy is currently on life support.

CRIME TRACKER | Read the latest crime news from Middle Tennessee

A source confirmed to WGN that Moreno is the boy’s aunt. A police report said the boy was in the care of his grandmother Monday. When his grandmother went upstairs to change, the boy’s aunt took him out of the home, the source said.

Authorities have not released the surveillance video from Navy Pier.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Man Found Dead Inside Kettle Cooker at Food Processing Facility: 'Our Family Is Devastated,' Says Daughter

Dale Devilli, 63, was found dead inside of a kettle cooker at a New Jersey processing plant on Monday morning The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a 63-year-old man who was found dead inside of an industrial machine at the food processing plant where he worked. On Monday morning, New Jersey State Police responded to a report of an unconscious man inside a kettle cooker at the food processing facility in Cumberland County, the department said in a statement to PEOPLE. The man,...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Police#Crime News#Murder#Violent Crime#Wgn#Navy#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

4 children recovered in Florida after abducted by Michigan father

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials say they found four children who were abducted by their noncustodial Michigan father.According to a press release, the U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District of Michigan, which partnered with the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Florida Regional Task Force, found the children on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the cab of a semi-truck driven by Joses Braxton. Officials say the children range in ages from 3 to 10."The Marshals Service is dedicated to helping recover critically missing and endangered children," U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen M. Cypher said in a statement. "I'm...
MICHIGAN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon police officer arrested after incident

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon Police Department officer was arrested Monday after authorities said he crashed his squad car while responding to a call. Sgt. Todd Ringle said Officer Mike Collins was working an off-duty job the night of August 26 when he responded to an incident. We’re told Collins crashed into […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
WJTV 12

Tennessee man, woman arrested on drug charges in Marion County

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Marion County deputies arrested a man and a woman from Tennessee on drug charges. Investigators said deputies conducted a safety checkpoint on September 16 in the area of Highway 35 North and Old Highway 35 North in Columbia. During the checkpoint, deputies said a white Nissan Armada drove through the checkpoint […]
COLUMBIA, MS
Grundy County Herald

Pickett remembered for his generosity

An officer-involved shooting in Grundy County last Wednesday night left a Gruetli-Lagger man dead. At approximately 10 p.m., deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager after receiving reports of a man with a rifle pointing it at passing vehicles.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Sheriff Frey Appointed To State Victim Notification Committee

Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey has recently received an appointment by the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association to the SAVIN Committee. This committee helps to oversee the Tennessee Statewide Automated Victim Information and Notification System. SAVIN is a service that lets victims of crimes and other concerned citizens access...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy