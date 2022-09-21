Read full article on original website
tribunenewsnow.com
Robert Michael Holland
Robert Michael Holland, 50, passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 in Winslow. He was born on April 1, 1972 in Covina, Calif., to Robert and Jewel Glover Holland. He loved people, kayaking, hiking, going to yard sales, music, making people laugh, and loved his job at New Life Forest Products. He will be greatly missed.
wmmr.com
Photos: Standing on a Corner in Winslow, AZ
They made it! It’s now 4 days into Casey’s Big Adventure. Casey, Jacky, and Kyle have stopped at destinations all over America. From Preston’s High School in St. Louis, to the Cadillac Ranch, and now Winslow, Arizona. The hit the road before The Preston & Steve Show...
4 dead after fatal semi-truck and car crash on I-17 near Flagstaff, victims not yet identified
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Arizona DPS is investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a car that erupted into flames on Interstate 17 near Flagstaff on Sunday, leaving four people dead. New information from DPS says that impairment didn't play a part in the crash. The driver of the...
Live blog: Flash flood warnings in place in the west Valley, storms growing near Flagstaff
PHOENIX — You might need an umbrella as monsoon moisture makes for a wet Wednesday. Concentrated storms have been moving across the west Valley with showers stretching from Eloy across Phoenix. Several areas around Buckeye are under flood warning until the mid-afternoon. Some roads are closed due to flooding.
tribunenewsnow.com
New wind farm will move forward despite public opposition
During the recent Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting, many county citizens came forward to express their concerns with a proposed wind farm in the Chevlon Canyon area south of Joseph City. Not to be confused with the Chevlon Butte Wind Farm project already underway by the same developer, this new endeavor will encompass approximately 52,000 acres, produce 500 megawatts of electricity and employ 500 people during the construction. The project will be developed largely on private land owned by Aztec Cattle and Land Co.
Arizona man charged after girls found in enclosed trailer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A leader of a small polygamous group on the Arizona-Utah line pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of tampering with evidence, weeks after being stopped on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer. Samuel Bateman, 46, was indicted earlier this month on three counts of destroying or attempting to destroy records, and tampering with criminal proceedings. He pleaded not guilty in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff, a mountain city where he was arrested in late August by a state police agency after someone spotted small fingers in a gap of the trailer’s rear...
AZFamily
Scattered rains hit parts of the Phoenix area as flash flood watch is in effect
Homeowners saw rain overnight and into Wednesday morning, growing concerned about more flooding near their homes. Flagstaff leaders say they need $140 million to fix flooding problems. Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:28 PM MST. |. The Flood Control District board of directors met to discuss their long-term solutions regarding...
arizonasuntimes.com
Flagstaff Restaurant Owner Reacts to New High Minimum Wage Coming in 2023
Lynda Fleischer, the owner of the Flagstaff restaurant Altitudes Bar & Grill, told The Arizona Sun Times that the Flagstaff minimum wage increase will be challenging for businesses like hers. In January, Flagstaff is set to increase its minimum wage $16.80 an hour and $14.80 for tipped positions. “I think...
SignalsAZ
Flagstaff Announced 2023 Minimum Wage
The minimum wage in the City of Flagstaff will increase to $16.80 beginning on January 1, 2023. On November 8, 2016, the voters of Flagstaff wrote and passed The Minimum Wage Act (“the Act”) as a citizen’s initiative (Proposition 414). The Act, which is codified in Title 15 of the Flagstaff City Code, prescribes that beginning in 2023, the Flagstaff minimum wage shall be increased annually by the increase in the cost of living. Pursuant to the Act, “[t]he increases in the cost of living shall be measured by the percentage increase as of August of the immediately preceding year over the level as of August of the previous year of the consumer price index (all urban consumers, U.S. city average for all items)” (15-01-001-0003(B)). The increase shall be rounded to the nearest $0.05.
