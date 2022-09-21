Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
stillrealtous.com
Randy Orton Recently Texted Top AEW Star To Praise Their Match
Randy Orton may be a WWE Superstar, but it appears that he also has his eyes on AEW. Recently Dax Harwood challenged Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship on Rampage, and even though Dax didn’t win the belt he explained on the MackMania podcast that he received a text from Randy Orton after the match was through.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On New Rule For WWE Releases
Over the last few years WWE has released a massive amount of Superstars from the roster, but new talents have also been signed to WWE. A new regime is in charge of WWE and it seems that they will be keeping a close on eye on how new talents are progressing.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Brings Another Name Back To WWE
Vince McMahon retired back in July and Triple H took over WWE creative shortly after. Since then The Game has been putting his regime together and it seems that he’s brought another familiar name back into the fold. PWInsider is reporting that Gabe Sapolsky is back with WWE. Gabe...
RELATED PEOPLE
stillrealtous.com
Big Reunion Advertised For Upcoming Raw
There have been many iconic stables that have had runs in WWE over the years and D-Generation X is a group that fans still talk about to this day. It looks like DX will be reuniting soon as the Barclays Center is advertising a DX 25th anniversary celebration for the upcoming episode of Raw in Brooklyn on 10/10.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On First Challenger For Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship
This week Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event at Grand Slam to become the AEW World Champion for the third time in his career. Moxley is champion once again and it won’t be long before he defends his title. During the AEW Rampage tapings this week...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Creating DX's Crotch Chop
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has revealed the origins of the D-Generation X "suck it" crotch chop. The famous taunt, which became a trademark of the faction, was performed by all members of the group — including Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, Chyna, and The New Age Outlaws. It is frequently heralded as one of the most famous in the history of pro wrestling.
PWMania
Backstage News on Elias’ Return to WWE Storylines
Elias will be returning to WWE soon. As previously reported, Ezekiel was removed from the WWE internal roster and replaced by his original persona, the “older brother” Elias. In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer confirms that Elias will return. There’s no word on when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Unable To Contact Vince McMahon Now That He’s Retired
When Vince McMahon announced his retirement back in July it sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world and it seems that everyone is still adjusting to WWE without Vince in charge. Vince had to keep in touch with a variety of people when he was in charge of the company, but it sounds like he’s much harder to get in touch with nowadays.
ComicBook
WWE: Massive John Cena Record Could Be Broken This Year
World Wrestling Entertainment has been without a full-time John Cena for over half a decade. The 16-time world champion transitioned into a part-time role following WWE WrestleMania 33 in April 2017, returning for one-off programs with the likes of Baron Corbin, Elias, and Roman Reigns. With his future firmly set in Hollywood, Cena now encounters the same scheduling obstacles that have prevented the likes of The Rock and Batista from making it back to the squared circle, as well as the talent contracts that bar him from getting physical off set, as potential injuries could result in production set backs.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.23.22
We are just a few weeks away from Extreme Rules but WWE is already focusing on Crown Jewel a month later. The big story is that Roman Reigns will be defending against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in November, which could open up more than a few interesting situations. Let’s get to it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Several Impact Wrestling Stars Could Be Leaving the Company Soon, WWE Speculation
On this week’s episode of his podcast, former referee for WWE and Impact Wrestling Brian Hebner welcomed JBL as a guest. Before continuing his conversation with JBL, Hebner shared his thoughts on some recent developments in the world of wrestling, including the fact that Logan Paul would be Roman Reigns’ opponent at Crown Jewel:
Yardbarker
Watch: Shawn Michaels becomes enraged after being eliminated from the 2010 Royal Rumble Match
Desperate for a rematch against The Undertaker at WrestleMania, HBK comes unglued after Batista eliminates him from the Royal Rumble Match. Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon's Response When He Asked For WWE Release
One of the biggest moments in the history of the wrestling business was the inception of the New World Order (nWo)in World Championship Wrestling. The nWo immediately impacted the landscape of wrestling culture when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan started running wild and caused the Monday Night Wars to begin.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place At AEW Grand Slam
A few weeks ago at the All Out pay-per-view Swerve In Our Glory defended the AEW Tag Team Titles against The Acclaimed and Swerve In Our Glory managed to successfully defend the belts. On Wednesday night The Acclaimed got another shot at the titles at AEW Grand Slam and both teams fought hard, but The Acclaimed were the ones who picked up the victory to win the belts.
stillrealtous.com
Interesting Debut Taking Place At AEW Grand Slam?
Tonight AEW Grand Slam is set to take place from Arthur Ashe Stadium and a new AEW World Champion will be decided when Bryan Danielson faces off against Jon Moxley. Tony Khan has teased that he may have some tricks up his sleeve, and he got fans talking when he posted a gif referencing Captain Insano, Paul Wight’s character from “The Waterboy.”
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Comments On Wrestler Safety In Upcoming WWE WarGames Matches
Big news dropped this week when Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, announced that WarGames will be a part of Survivor Series this November, marking the first time ever for this match concept to be used at a WWE event. The former WCW staple was resurrected back in 2017 in "NXT" with several matches taking place in this format in the years since. WarGames features a massive cage surrounding two side-by-side rings. Two teams — of typically four or five wrestlers — alternate entry into the structure at regular time intervals throughout the bout to do battle. After making the WarGames reveal, Triple H gave his thoughts on whether or not we'll be seeing blood this time around in what has historically been a crimson affair.
stillrealtous.com
Dax Harwood On The Real Reason FTR Left WWE
It didn’t take long for FTR to become one of the top tag teams in AEW, and their popularity only seems to be growing with each passing day. For years FTR worked in WWE as The Revival, but it’s not big secret that they weren’t exactly happy when it came to their role with the company.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For CM Punk’s AEW World Title Reign
CM Punk solidified his status as one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling at Double or Nothing back in May when he defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship. Unfortunately for Punk he had to spend most of the summer sitting on the sidelines due to injury.
Comments / 0