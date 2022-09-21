Big news dropped this week when Paul "Triple H" Levesque, the Chief Content Officer of WWE, announced that WarGames will be a part of Survivor Series this November, marking the first time ever for this match concept to be used at a WWE event. The former WCW staple was resurrected back in 2017 in "NXT" with several matches taking place in this format in the years since. WarGames features a massive cage surrounding two side-by-side rings. Two teams — of typically four or five wrestlers — alternate entry into the structure at regular time intervals throughout the bout to do battle. After making the WarGames reveal, Triple H gave his thoughts on whether or not we'll be seeing blood this time around in what has historically been a crimson affair.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO