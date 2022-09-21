LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some parents and teachers are not happy about CCSD’s new grading policy. They expressed those concerns Thursday evening at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting. The new grading regulations took effect in August 2021. No action was taken to change the policy at the meeting, it was a status check to find out how is the new system working.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO