WHITESVILLE — The dynamic duo of Trenton Green and Cody Costello for the Lions of Wellsville was one that could not be stopped, especially bright and early in the first half when a 3-0 halftime lead was built. Some late pressure by Andover/Whitesville was applied in the early stages of the second half, but the Lions would find a way to hold it off with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO