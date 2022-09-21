Read full article on original website
Wellsville American Legion Auxiliary News
A major donation and the “Breakfast Buffet” is back!!. On September 21, 2022, JoAnne White, Morrison Hayes Unit 702 American Legion Auxiliary Chaplin, presented a check for $2,000 to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County. Receiving the check was Scott Swift, Hart House Executive Director. The ALA is...
Canisteo-Greenwood races out to 40-0 lead to down Wellsville in 8-man football (Steve Harrison photo gallery)
The Canisteo-Greenwood football team scored touchdowns the first three offensive series and had a 40-0 halftime lead over Wellsville. A running clock in the second half would speed up the finish and neither team scored. The game was played in Canisteo where Wellsville fell in a playoff game last season....
Canisteo restaurant permanently closing
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
Allegany County Chapter of The Fatherhood Connection Begins October 6th
All men want to succeed in their important role as a father. We know that it takes a village to raise a child and want to help men build a team of other parenting men they can turn to when they need help, have a question or just need a listening ear.
Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord
CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion
WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
2nd Annual Alfred State Open a success
The Alfred Open championship team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, Travis Benson. The foursome shot a 62. Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club (Springville, NY). The team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, and Travis Benson took home the team honors with a score of 62.
Girls soccer: Fillmore improves to 8-0; Wellsville falls to Bath, 8-0; GV/Belfast down Friendship/Scio
ALLEGANY — Two of Western New York’s girls soccer titans traveled along a collision course of supremacy that wound up meeting its intersection off to the west. UndefeatedFillmore went toe-to-toe with the Allegany-Limestone Gators — one of the very best programs in Section VI during the fall season.
B-R and GV/Belfast battle to soccer tie, Hornell downs Wellsville; Friendship/Scio beats Andover/Whitesville (photo gallery)
BOLIVAR — That once-a-year feeling of fall had officially arrived. Earlier sunsets, trees changing color, the temperature dropping. The telltale signs of autumn are starting to settle in, and it began with the lights being turned on at Dunsmore-Latimer Field on Friday. Taking the stage was Genesee Valley/Belfast and...
Elmira Pizza Hut tentatively scheduled to open in November
The Daland Corporation, franchisee of the Elmira location, told 18 News that the Pizza Hut in the former Tops Plaza is tentatively scheduled to open in mid-November 2022.
Missing kayaker found early Thursday morning in Concord
Erie County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in responding to the call of a missing kayaker in the Town of Concord late Wednesday night. Read more here:
Weekend news roundup: Crime, Walgreens, and disciplinary actions
After investigating a dog complaint in the Town of Amity September 5th, Amity-based state police report the arrest of Paul W. Cleveland, 52, of Belmont. He was charged with five counts of torture/injure/not feeding an animal as well as five counts of neglect of an impounded animal. A court appearance is pending.
Woman killed in Geneseo crash
Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
The race for Pennsylvania Governor is coming to Potter County on September 28
Larry’s Sport Center in Galeton will host Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is the Republican nominee in a heated race against current Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Doug retired as a Colonel in November 2017, after 30 years of active-duty service. He’s dedicated his life to fighting for freedom, defending our families, and serving the people of this exceptional nation.
Boys soccer report: Wellsville wins, 5-2: GV/Belfast and Fillmore pick up wins
WHITESVILLE — The dynamic duo of Trenton Green and Cody Costello for the Lions of Wellsville was one that could not be stopped, especially bright and early in the first half when a 3-0 halftime lead was built. Some late pressure by Andover/Whitesville was applied in the early stages of the second half, but the Lions would find a way to hold it off with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday.
2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon
AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
Allegany County District IV meeting planned or Tuesday September 27 in Wellsville
Meet with Legislators Gary Barnes, Steven Havey, and James Rumfelt. District IV Legislators have scheduled their district meeting for Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wellsville Town Offices, 2600 Tarantine Road in Wellsville. This meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. The...
A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
SUV crashes into pole on Grand Central Avenue
Police responded to a vehicle crash that left one telephone pole broken in Elmira Wednesday afternoon.
