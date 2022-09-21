ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville American Legion Auxiliary News

A major donation and the “Breakfast Buffet” is back!!. On September 21, 2022, JoAnne White, Morrison Hayes Unit 702 American Legion Auxiliary Chaplin, presented a check for $2,000 to Hart Comfort House of Allegany County. Receiving the check was Scott Swift, Hart House Executive Director. The ALA is...
WELLSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Canisteo restaurant permanently closing

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — After years of operation, one local restaurant in Canisteo is closing up shop for good. “Annie’s” in downtown Canisteo is closing for good after a Facebook post was made on Thursday explaining the closing, “It was an extremely difficult decision based on many factors that we did not come to lightly,” […]
CANISTEO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Wellsville, NY
City
Bolivar, NY
City
Rochester, NY
2 On Your Side

Overdue kayaker located overnight near Concord

CONCORD, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office located an overdue kayaker after she was reported missing around 11 p.m. Wednesday. A kayaker was reporter overdue from her tip on Cattaraugus Creek and was expected to be located somewhere between Hake Road and Randall Drive, according to deputies. Officials...
CONCORD, NY
WETM 18 News

Brothers sentenced for 2020 West Elmira home invasion

WEST ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two brothers have been sentenced to time in New York State Prison following a 2020 home invasion where the brothers duct taped and zip-tied three home health care workers and held elderly residents at gunpoint. According to a release from the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Benny T. Warr, 62, […]
ELMIRA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

2nd Annual Alfred State Open a success

The Alfred Open championship team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, Travis Benson. The foursome shot a 62. Seventeen teams competed at the 2nd Annual Alfred State Open organized by the Class of 1978 at the Springville Country Club (Springville, NY). The team of Timothy O’Tool, Eric Buchnowski, Ken Strell, and Travis Benson took home the team honors with a score of 62.
SPRINGVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Brooklyn
wellsvillesun.com

B-R and GV/Belfast battle to soccer tie, Hornell downs Wellsville; Friendship/Scio beats Andover/Whitesville (photo gallery)

BOLIVAR — That once-a-year feeling of fall had officially arrived. Earlier sunsets, trees changing color, the temperature dropping. The telltale signs of autumn are starting to settle in, and it began with the lights being turned on at Dunsmore-Latimer Field on Friday. Taking the stage was Genesee Valley/Belfast and...
BOLIVAR, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wellsvillesun.com

Weekend news roundup: Crime, Walgreens, and disciplinary actions

After investigating a dog complaint in the Town of Amity September 5th, Amity-based state police report the arrest of Paul W. Cleveland, 52, of Belmont. He was charged with five counts of torture/injure/not feeding an animal as well as five counts of neglect of an impounded animal. A court appearance is pending.
WELLSVILLE, NY
13 WHAM

Woman killed in Geneseo crash

Geneseo, N.Y. — A fatal crash in Livingston County is under investigation. Deputies responded to the intersection of Lakeville and North roads in Geneseo just after 11:15 a.m. Sunday for a report of a three-vehicle crash. An investigation found that Jane Garrett, 73, of Avon, was stopped in traffic...
GENESEO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

The race for Pennsylvania Governor is coming to Potter County on September 28

Larry’s Sport Center in Galeton will host Doug Mastriano. Mastriano is the Republican nominee in a heated race against current Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Doug retired as a Colonel in November 2017, after 30 years of active-duty service. He’s dedicated his life to fighting for freedom, defending our families, and serving the people of this exceptional nation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wellsvillesun.com

Boys soccer report: Wellsville wins, 5-2: GV/Belfast and Fillmore pick up wins

WHITESVILLE — The dynamic duo of Trenton Green and Cody Costello for the Lions of Wellsville was one that could not be stopped, especially bright and early in the first half when a 3-0 halftime lead was built. Some late pressure by Andover/Whitesville was applied in the early stages of the second half, but the Lions would find a way to hold it off with a 5-2 victory on Wednesday.
WELLSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

2 Rochester men found in possession of crack and meth in Avon

AVON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police report an arrest in Avon, where two Monroe County men were pulled over and found in possession of drugs. According to police, Stephen Brongo, 42, was pulled over on I-390 for violations of the NYS vehicle and traffic law. Deputies discovered Brongo’s license was...
AVON, NY
WHEC TV-10

A home health care aide arrested in Livingston County

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — A home health care aide has been arrested in Livingston County. The sheriff’s office says the victim, who is physically disabled, contacted them from Noyes Hospital in Dansville. Deputies say 35-year-old Brandi Spearance didn’t give the victim the day-to-day care he needed this April...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy