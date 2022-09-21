Read full article on original website
Related
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
kgou.org
PM NewsBrief: Sept. 22, 2022
Oklahoma State Board of Education backs Hofmeister’s teacher pay raise plan. Oklahoma’s State Board of Education approved a more than $3.5 billion budget proposal Thursday morning. The proposal includes a $5,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers that has been championed by state schools superintendent and Democratic candidate for Governor...
kgou.org
Oklahoma State Board of Education backs Hofmeister's teacher pay raise plan
Oklahoma’s State Board of Education approved a more than $3.5 billion budget proposal Thursday morning. The proposal includes a $5,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers that has been championed by state schools superintendent and Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister. Board member Estela Hernandez said the plan was sound. “I...
kgou.org
Muscogee Nation receives historic FEMA disaster declaration from President Biden
Oklahoma experienced severe storms, tornadoes and flooding in May that caused extensive damage throughout the Muscogee Nation reservation and beyond. At least 26 people were injured. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration for Muscogee Nation due to the storms. FEMA-4670-DR names the Muscogee Nation as the...
Comments / 0