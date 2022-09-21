ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
PM NewsBrief: Sept. 22, 2022

Oklahoma State Board of Education backs Hofmeister’s teacher pay raise plan. Oklahoma’s State Board of Education approved a more than $3.5 billion budget proposal Thursday morning. The proposal includes a $5,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers that has been championed by state schools superintendent and Democratic candidate for Governor...
Oklahoma State Board of Education backs Hofmeister's teacher pay raise plan

Oklahoma’s State Board of Education approved a more than $3.5 billion budget proposal Thursday morning. The proposal includes a $5,000 raise for Oklahoma teachers that has been championed by state schools superintendent and Democratic candidate for Governor Joy Hofmeister. Board member Estela Hernandez said the plan was sound. “I...
