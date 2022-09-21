it seems like Trump says everybody is wrong except for him. Then his little minions believe it. it seems to me that he's the one that is wrong and everybody else is right isn't that what our parents teach us when we're growing up. if everyone is wrong and only you are right maybe it's time to take a look at yourself
I notice that Trump left out what that judge said to his best legal team yesterday and this what that special master said "The government gives me prima facie evidence that these are classified documents — as far as I’m concerned, that’s the end of it," and Trump lawyers responded with "fully and specifically disclose a defence to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court’s order” and then judge said "You can't have your cake and eat too" . So now that judge is saying cough up the evidence those classified documents were declassified or live with it. So that special master that Trump selected is going to be a villain too in Trump's book
Amazing that nothing is Trump's fault. He apparently didn't take anything from the White House, he did resist giving them back for over a year, he didn't file a false statement in May that there were no records left at MAL, and the FBI didn't fine anything in August when they served the search warrant. It is all made up and Trump is just a little angel.
