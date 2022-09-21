ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Wichita Falls home restored

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 100-year-old home in Wichita Falls has been restored to its former glory. The original house on the Hammon Ranch was ready to be torn down before a group came together to rebuild it. Dilts Construction saw the historic value in the house off of...
Rick is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to a furry friend who is looking for a forever home. Rick is a cat who is sweet and loves to cuddle. If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball,...
Celebrate 100 Years of MSU with the New MSU Texas Smash IPA

I can’t think of a better way to support my Alma Mater than by knocking one back in its honor. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of MSU Texas, the coffee shop next door to the university has rolled out a limited-edition ale. On Thursday (September 22), Collective Coffee shared the news of its “extremely limited” MSU Texas Smash IPA.
The Dallas Stars Will Be Playing a Preseason Game in a Venue Smaller Than Kay Yeager Coliseum

I am once again pleading a team to play a game in Wichita Falls. I am telling you right now, if I owned a major league team. I would not host any preseason games at my home stadium. I love what MLB does with spring training. Why can't other sports do this as well? Season ticket holders hate having to pay the same price for a preseason game as they do a regular season. So why not take these games somewhere else?
A cold front arrives Sunday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday night, we will have a low of 70 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 99 with mostly sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 70 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high...
The Annual Moonlight Walk Against Drugs Is Coming Up

Throughout the year, Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma spend their time trying to track down criminals based on community tips. For a citizen's effort, they usually provide a cash reward for doing so. Since it requires money to operate, Crime Stoppers holds a handful of fundraisers each year to help fund these efforts, most notably the Moonlight Walk Against Drugs.
Friends share memories, words of caution after death of student

One thread tied together the 70-plus students who laughed, cried and reminisced in Legacy Courtyard Thursday night. That common thread was Adam Sattler, a 21-year-old MSU student who passed away last weekend. Classmates, colleagues, roommates, friends and friends-of-friends united to remember Adam’s life, personality and impact. As the evening...
Wichita Falls ISD brings awareness to fentanyl dangers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials are taking steps to bring awareness of the danger of fentanyl to their students, staff and community. The district has partnered with the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers Safe School program in an effort to educate students about the deadly consequences associated with fentanyl. Several educational presentations on the drug will be provided in all WFISD secondary schools over the next few weeks.
Mother of 13-year-old fentanyl victim makes a stand

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The mother of a 13-year-old who passed away from a suspected fentanyl overdose is now standing up against the fentanyl crisis the community is facing. “It’s hard to be strong in this. This is one of the most difficult things. I shouldn’t have to be...
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
WFPD identifies body found near Arthur Street

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the body of a man found Tuesday in the 3500 block of Arthur Street. The man was identified as 23-year-old Joseph Hitt, of Wichita Falls. Police said no foul play is suspected in this case, and Hitt’s body has been sent off for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.
106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

