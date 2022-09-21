Read full article on original website
Slow start to hurricane season great for gulf coast business, but next storm could change that
Those on the Gulf Coast are closely watching a tropical depression in the Caribbean that could turn into a major hurricane. It could be the first storm to hit the U.S. after what's been a slow start to the season, one that's been great for businesses on the coast. Beach...
WJHG-TV
NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tropical disturbance in Caribbean has the attention of gulf coast residents
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A disturbance in the southeast Caribbean is already drawing the attention of a lot of folks here on the gulf coast. We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally and many coastal spots are just recovering from that damage. One of those spots...
cltampa.com
This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K
Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
theapopkavoice.com
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 23
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
getthecoast.com
Fall Kite Festival happening at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island
What do a 100 foot octopus, 80 foot panda, and a 50 foot gator have in common?. They’ll all be flying high over The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island Saturday, September 24th and 25th. Kitty Hawk Kites and the Emerald Coast Kite Flyers Club will hit the beach for two...
$16M expansion coming to Okaloosa’s Bob Sikes Airport
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Commissioners Board voted Tuesday, Sept. 20 to approve a $16 million expansion by Gulf Air Group at Bob Sikes Airport. Gulf Air Group is an aerospace industry business repairing, maintaining aircraft and related equipment and conducting research and development activities. Gulf Air Group expansion: Main Hangar – 57,000 […]
niceville.com
Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
WJHG-TV
Know what kind of scams to look out for with Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford stopped by the studio to discuss what specific scams to look for and how to avoid them. Ford says its all about paying attention. By knowing what to look for, you can avoid being targeted by a scam. To learn...
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
sheriff-okaloosa.org
FWB Man Charged with Grand Theft & Contracting Without Certification
An investigation into a dispute over a home remodeling project in Mary Esther led to charges of grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification against a Fort Walton Beach man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Robert Brezeale September 20th. The victim says he contracted to...
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
thepulsepensacola.com
Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida
Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
WEAR
Report: Man threatens woman with knives over parking spot in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday for threatening a woman over a parking spot with multiple knives in Fort Walton Beach. 21-year-old Zachary Milichi Simmons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to an arrest report,...
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15
Head out the annual Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15, 2022. Carnival lights and homegrown delights will come to life for the annual fair. Open Monday through Friday from 5 – 10 p.m. Saturday opens at 12 Noon. Entry admission ticket prices:. Adults (13 and older) are...
