ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

NHC Upgrades TD9 to Tropical Storm Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - TD #9 formed earlier today in the Caribbean and this evening the National Hurricane Center has upgraded the storm to a 40 mph Tropical Storm Ian. The storm is forecast to be a major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week. For now the edge of the 5 day cone of uncertainty is over the Forgotten Coast.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Amphibious Navy vessel spotted on Crab Island

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin drivers on the Marler bridge and those near the water saw a massive military vessel making waves Friday morning on Crab Island. Eglin AFB confirmed it is not an Air Force ship, but instead a Navy vessel. The Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) is a high-speed transport vessel that can […]
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Okaloosa County, FL
State
Minnesota State
City
Destin, FL
Local
Florida Cars
cltampa.com

This Florida dome home on the beach is now for sale for $329K

Who doesn't love a little dome on the beach? Because right now a very-Florida dome home is currently on the market. Located at 313 13th St., in Panama City Beach, the 1,100-square-foot concrete dome was built in 1977, and sits about two blocks from the Gulf of Mexico. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the dome also comes with an outdoor shower, a fire pit, a little storage shed, and a putt-putt hole!
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way

Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.)
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 23

Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. From barbecue to lumpia and everything in between, the second 2nd annual Food Truck Fest in Destin at Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village will have a little something for everyone, even funnel cakes.
DESTIN, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Ponder
WKRG News 5

$16M expansion coming to Okaloosa’s Bob Sikes Airport

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Commissioners Board voted Tuesday, Sept. 20 to approve a $16 million expansion by Gulf Air Group at Bob Sikes Airport. Gulf Air Group is an aerospace industry business repairing, maintaining aircraft and related equipment and conducting research and development activities. Gulf Air Group expansion: Main Hangar – 57,000 […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Domestic violence incident turns deadly in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. — An apparent domestic violence incident in Destin turned deadly Wednesday after a man, who was reportedly armed and pursuing a woman, fired at lawmen who then returned fire, killing the suspect, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office,...
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Plan#Aqua#Kayaks#Mobile Phone
sheriff-okaloosa.org

FWB Man Charged with Grand Theft & Contracting Without Certification

An investigation into a dispute over a home remodeling project in Mary Esther led to charges of grand theft and engaging in contracting without certification against a Fort Walton Beach man. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested 44-year old Robert Brezeale September 20th. The victim says he contracted to...
MARY ESTHER, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Cars
thepulsepensacola.com

Capstone Building Corp. Begins Construction on $61.31 Million Luxury Apartment and Townhome Development in Pensacola, Florida

Capstone Building Corp., a premier general contractor based in Birmingham, Alabama, recently announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola, Florida, with developer The Dawson Company. Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will encompass 318 units containing 362,700 square feet. This project will feature 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, 3-bedroom and...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Potential trouble in the tropics?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15

Head out the annual Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15, 2022. Carnival lights and homegrown delights will come to life for the annual fair. Open Monday through Friday from 5 – 10 p.m. Saturday opens at 12 Noon. Entry admission ticket prices:. Adults (13 and older) are...
WALTON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy