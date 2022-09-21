LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Trey Wolff kicked a 20-yard field goal in overtime, lifting Texas Tech over No. 22 Texas 37-34 after the Red Raiders overcame a two-touchdown deficit in the second half but let a lead slip away in the final seconds Saturday. Texas’ Bijan Robinson fumbled on the first play of overtime, and Donovan Smith led the Red Raiders to the 2-yard line before Wolff’s winning kick in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Fans of Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0) thought Wolff’s 45-yard kick for a 34-31 lead with 21 seconds left in regulation was enough for their first home win over Texas since Michael Crabtree’s last-second catch beat the top-ranked Longhorns 14 years ago. The Longhorns had other ideas.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 MINUTES AGO