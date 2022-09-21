Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
State Police seek help identifying suspect in Best Buy theft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation
On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
Multiple departments swarm Solvay neighborhood after reported shooting
Solvay, N.Y. -- Five local law enforcement agencies Swarmed a Solvay neighborhood after they received reports of a shooting with injuries Saturday morning. Around 11:34 a.m., police were notified of a possible shooting with injuries at 313 Charles Ave., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Around 11:57 a.m., an...
iheart.com
No Charges For Syracuse Police Officers Who Shot And Killed Tipp Hill Woman
Albany, N.Y. - New York Attorney General’s Office has announced they will not charge the Syracuse Police officers who shot a 33 year old woman to death on Tipp Hill. On October 21st, 2021around1:30 in the morning, police were called to a house on Ulster Street for woman with a knife.
Update: Man found shot in Solvay home pronounced dead, deputies say
Update 7:35 p.m.: The man found shot in a Charles Avenue home was pronounced dead, deputies said Saturday night. Police did not identify the man in his 30s as they have not yet notified his family, deputies said. Original story:. Solvay, N.Y. — A man was found Saturday shot and...
Central NY woman drove intoxicated before crashing, seriously injuring 10-year-old, police say
Clay, N.Y. — A woman was driving intoxicated last Saturday when she ran a red light and her truck crashed with another vehicle, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl, deputies said Friday. Harley VanSlyke, 39, of Clay, was charged Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while...
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
Cortland man arrested for arson after throwing Molotov cocktail into apartment
A Cortland man was arrested for arson in the early-morning hours of September 17th.
Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
Syracuse murder suspect arrested in Las Vegas after domestic dispute, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 21-year-old man wanted for a June murder was arrested in Las Vegas Thursday, police say. Kavion Strong, of Syracuse, was wanted for the murder of Dasheem East, according to a news release Saturday from Syracuse police. East was shot around 9:30 p.m. on June 20...
Freight train hits, kills person behind Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A person was hit by a freight train behind Destiny USA mall Saturday, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Emergency crews were sent to the train tracks behind the mall at 5:27 p.m. Saturday after...
AG: Syracuse officers who fatally shot woman with knife on Tipperary Hill will not be charged
Syracuse, N.Y. — The state Attorney General’s Office Friday released its findings of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old woman on Tipperary Hill by four Syracuse police officers. Allison Lakie, of Syracuse, was shot in the early hours of Oct. 20, 2021, inside her family’s...
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
Oneida Police Looking for “Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week”
Oneida City Police are looking for a 54-year-old white male who is wanted on charges of sexual assault, according to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida City Police Criminal Investigations Division. Police say Michael A. Merrill, who's residence is unknown is wanted through a bench warrant that includes Sex Abuse...
cnycentral.com
Man arrested after Syracuse Police find him in possession of handgun left lying on a road
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A man is facing charges for criminal possession of a firearm after Syracuse Police say he picked up a handgun that was found lying in the middle of a road. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday, September 5 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a handgun and drum magazine was lying in the middle of the road.
iheart.com
Wayne County Man Faces Charges of Holding a Woman Against Her Will
A Wayne County man is facing charges he held a woman against her will. It happened last weekend at an address in Wolcott,. The Sheriff's office says 34-year-old Joshua Penta choked the woman and took her phone when she tried to call for help. Penta is charged with assault, obstruction...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police, school district investigating after child returned home with bruises
SYRACUSE N.Y. — A mother is seeking answers after she says her daughter returned home from school with bruises on Tuesday, September 20. Deborah Cruz says her 4-year-old daughter has autism and is non-verbal. She has not been her usual self and has not been to school since the incident.
Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Ciro Passes at the Age of 13
A K-9 who served Central New York for more than eight years passed away at the age of 13. The Onondaga County Sheriff's Office says K-9 Ciro passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Ciro's handler was Sergeant Craig Belcher, and Ciro worked beside him as a member of the...
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
wxhc.com
SPCA Offering Award After Finding Cat Shot in Face and Head
The Cortland County SPCA is offering a reward of $1,000 dollars for information that will lead to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in shooting a cat in the face and head. The reward is being sponsored and provided by the New York State Humane Association. Yesterday,...
