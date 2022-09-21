ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Comments / 1

Related
whcuradio.com

State Police seek help identifying suspect in Best Buy theft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – State Police are seeking help identifying a suspect in an Ithaca area theft. Authorities say a laptop was stolen from an office at Best Buy in the Shops at Ithaca Mall around 1:45 p.m. Sunday. The silver HP Envy laptop was a work computer that can only be accessed with employee credentials. Police believe the man pictured below may have hid the laptop under his shirt before leaving the mall in a black SUV. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Ithaca at (607)-347-4441, reference case number 11055064.
ITHACA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Release Timeline for Dasheem East Homicide Investigation

On June 20th, 2022, at 9:34 P.M., Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lodi Street in regard to a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located the victim, 20 year old Dasheem East, while on scene, it was evident that East had been shot. East was subsequently transported to Upstate University Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased soon thereafter.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camillus, NY
Skaneateles, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Skaneateles, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Debit Card#Public Assistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Walmart
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested after Syracuse Police find him in possession of handgun left lying on a road

SYRACUSE N.Y. — A man is facing charges for criminal possession of a firearm after Syracuse Police say he picked up a handgun that was found lying in the middle of a road. Officers responded to the 1700 block of South State Street on Monday, September 5 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a handgun and drum magazine was lying in the middle of the road.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputy assaulted by man with hand saw in Oncenter parking lot

Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man has been arrested and charged for assaulting an off-duty sheriff's deputy at the Oncenter in Syracuse late Tuesday night. On September 20 at around 11:30 p.m. two deputies who had finished their shifts at the Justice Center were in the parking lot when a homeless man approached them armed with a folding hand saw, deputies said.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

SPCA Offering Award After Finding Cat Shot in Face and Head

The Cortland County SPCA is offering a reward of $1,000 dollars for information that will lead to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the suspect(s) involved in shooting a cat in the face and head. The reward is being sponsored and provided by the New York State Humane Association. Yesterday,...
HARFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy