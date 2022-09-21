ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Number of T1D Cases Expected to Double Worldwide by 2040

In 2040, researchers predict between 13.5 and 17.4 million type 1 diabetes (T1D) cases globally, reflecting a 60% to 107% increase in cases compared with 2021. Approximately 8.4 million people around the world lived with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2021, and this number is predicted to rise to 17.4 million by 2040, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.
HEALTH
ajmc.com

Examining Biologic-Related Adverse Events in CRS With Nasal Polyps

Headaches, injection site reactions, and pharyngitis were the most common adverse events associated with the biologic therapies dupilumab, omalizumab, mepolizumab, and reslizumab in the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps. A recent review shows that adverse events are common in clinical trials investigating biologic therapies for the treatment...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmd#False Hopes#Drugs#General Health#The University Of Aarhus#Sma
ajmc.com

Metabolic Syndrome Associated With Sleep Duration, Insomnia

A recent study used longitudinal data to investigate current and future risks of metabolic syndrome and its potential links with sleep duration and insomnia. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a disease that is diagnosed in those who have metabolic abnormalities, such as hypertension and abdominal obesity. Short and long sleep duration are known predictors of adverse medical outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Dr Hatim Husain Discusses HER2, Novel Therapy Exploration in Lung Cancer

During the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Summer 2022 National Leadership Summit, Hatim Husain, MD, discusses how HER2 exploration in lung cancer differs from that in breast cancer, as well as novel therapies being explored for HER2 and other disease targets. During the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Summer 2022 National Leadership...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Review Highlights Potential of Emicizumab Prophylaxis in Acquired Hemophilia A

Morbidity and mortality remain high for patients with acquired hemophilia A, and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes. Morbidity and mortality are high for patients with acquired hemophilia A (AHA), and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes, according to a review published in Transfusion Medicine Reviews. The authors highlight emicizumab prophylaxis as a potential game-changer in the treatment of AHA.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
ajmc.com

Study Supports Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Patients With Biliary Tract Cancer

A small study suggests that comprehensive genomic profiling can help with clinical decision-making and predicting clinical outcomes in advanced biliary tract cancer, but further research is needed. As the treatment landscape for biliary tract cancer (BTC) expands, the clinical utility of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to detect potential therapy targets...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Genomic Testing Could Be More Beneficial for Patients With CKD

Genomic testing can benefit patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as more causative genes are identified and evidence for clinical utility is discovered. Genomic testing for treating chronic kidney disease (CKD) has seen progress in the areas in which genomes can inform treatment. A review published in Current Opinion in Nephrology and Hypertension found that genomic testing could be applied in the treatment of CKD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Dr David Koren Discusses Barriers to Implementing Long-Acting Injectables for HIV

David E. Koren, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, AAHIVP, FIDSA, infectious disease clinical pharmacist at Temple University Hospital, explains the barriers both patients and providers face in implementing long-acting injectables for HIV. Providers have had to implement a completely different HIV medication prescription and delivery paradigm in the last year, said David...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy