Morbidity and mortality remain high for patients with acquired hemophilia A, and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes. Morbidity and mortality are high for patients with acquired hemophilia A (AHA), and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes, according to a review published in Transfusion Medicine Reviews. The authors highlight emicizumab prophylaxis as a potential game-changer in the treatment of AHA.

