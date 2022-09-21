Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Dr Amresh Raina on the Importance of Treating Dominant Disease Physiology in Comorbid HF
When mapping out treatment strategy, it is important to first establish dominant disease physiology in patients who have heart failure (HF) and pulmonary hypertension, explained Allegheny Health Network's Amresh Raina, MD. In this interview with The American Journal of Managed Care®, Amresh Raina, MD, director of the advanced heart failure...
ajmc.com
Number of T1D Cases Expected to Double Worldwide by 2040
In 2040, researchers predict between 13.5 and 17.4 million type 1 diabetes (T1D) cases globally, reflecting a 60% to 107% increase in cases compared with 2021. Approximately 8.4 million people around the world lived with type 1 diabetes (T1D) in 2021, and this number is predicted to rise to 17.4 million by 2040, according to a modelling study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.
ajmc.com
Examining Biologic-Related Adverse Events in CRS With Nasal Polyps
Headaches, injection site reactions, and pharyngitis were the most common adverse events associated with the biologic therapies dupilumab, omalizumab, mepolizumab, and reslizumab in the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) with nasal polyps. A recent review shows that adverse events are common in clinical trials investigating biologic therapies for the treatment...
Can You Use An Ice Pack To Treat Migraines And Headaches?
When most people feel a headache coming on, they reach for their medicine cabinet. Discover why it might be a better choice to head for your freezer instead.
ajmc.com
Metabolic Syndrome Associated With Sleep Duration, Insomnia
A recent study used longitudinal data to investigate current and future risks of metabolic syndrome and its potential links with sleep duration and insomnia. Metabolic syndrome (MetS) is a disease that is diagnosed in those who have metabolic abnormalities, such as hypertension and abdominal obesity. Short and long sleep duration are known predictors of adverse medical outcomes.
ajmc.com
Dr Hatim Husain Discusses HER2, Novel Therapy Exploration in Lung Cancer
During the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Summer 2022 National Leadership Summit, Hatim Husain, MD, discusses how HER2 exploration in lung cancer differs from that in breast cancer, as well as novel therapies being explored for HER2 and other disease targets. During the Quality Cancer Care Alliance Summer 2022 National Leadership...
ajmc.com
Review Highlights Potential of Emicizumab Prophylaxis in Acquired Hemophilia A
Morbidity and mortality remain high for patients with acquired hemophilia A, and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes. Morbidity and mortality are high for patients with acquired hemophilia A (AHA), and advances in immunotherapy and hemostatic therapy are needed to improve outcomes, according to a review published in Transfusion Medicine Reviews. The authors highlight emicizumab prophylaxis as a potential game-changer in the treatment of AHA.
ajmc.com
AACR Progress Report Highlights New Drugs Along With Disparities, Challenges of Obesity, Aging Population
The annual report notes that progress in reducing cancer mortality is uneven among populations, with minority groups not seeing the same benefits from therapeutic advances. Cancers related to obesity are also on the rise. According to American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), the past year has brought plenty of good...
ajmc.com
Study Supports Comprehensive Genomic Profiling for Patients With Biliary Tract Cancer
A small study suggests that comprehensive genomic profiling can help with clinical decision-making and predicting clinical outcomes in advanced biliary tract cancer, but further research is needed. As the treatment landscape for biliary tract cancer (BTC) expands, the clinical utility of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) to detect potential therapy targets...
ajmc.com
Genomic Testing Could Be More Beneficial for Patients With CKD
Genomic testing can benefit patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) as more causative genes are identified and evidence for clinical utility is discovered. Genomic testing for treating chronic kidney disease (CKD) has seen progress in the areas in which genomes can inform treatment. A review published in Current Opinion in Nephrology and Hypertension found that genomic testing could be applied in the treatment of CKD.
ajmc.com
Dr Pichamol Jirapinyo Discusses Endoscopic Gastric Plication in Patients With NAFLD
Pichamol Jirapinyo, MD, MPH, director of bariatric endoscopy fellowship at Brigham and Women's Hospital, explains the implications of her study on the effects of endoscopic gastric plication on liver fibrosis in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). About a year after patients with obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) underwent...
ajmc.com
Dr David Koren Discusses Barriers to Implementing Long-Acting Injectables for HIV
David E. Koren, PharmD, MPH, BCPS, AAHIVP, FIDSA, infectious disease clinical pharmacist at Temple University Hospital, explains the barriers both patients and providers face in implementing long-acting injectables for HIV. Providers have had to implement a completely different HIV medication prescription and delivery paradigm in the last year, said David...
ajmc.com
Contributor: The Role of Patient Engagement in Creating Active Patients
As health care shifts reimbursement models from fee-for-service to value-based care, new terms and phrases have been surfacing across the industry. Two of the terms emerging with increased usage are “patient engagement” and an “active patient.” But what do they mean? And why are they important?
