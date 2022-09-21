Read full article on original website
NREL’s newly patented technology will generate electricity from ocean waves, lab claims
NREL — which specializes in the research and development of renewable energy, energy efficiency, energy systems integration, and sustainable transportation — has already taken out the patent of its unique distributed embedded energy converter technologies (DEEC-Tec). Thanks to DEEC-Tec, the company believes that one day it may bring...
thefastmode.com
DriveNets Expands its Network Cloud Ecosystem with ZR/ZR+ Optics
DriveNets, the networking software company, announced that DriveNets Network Cloud is the first DDC/DDBR (Disaggregated Distributed Chassis/Backbone Router) to support ZR/ZR+ optics as native transceivers that can be inserted into any Network Cloud-supported white boxes from leading ODMs such as UfiSpace and Edgecore. Supported transceivers are from Coherent, Acacia, now...
aithority.com
UMass Amherst Switches to Juniper Networks AI-Driven Wi-Fi to Boost Student Engagement and Improve Digital Experiences on Campus
Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that the University of Massachusetts Amherst, the flagship and largest school of the UMass system and the largest public research university in New England, switched to Juniper’s AI-driven wireless network to optimize the digital experience for students, teachers, staff and guests while minimizing operational burdens placed on IT staff.
Phys.org
Manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices
Computers that can make use of the "spooky" properties of quantum mechanics to solve problems faster than current technology may sound alluring, but first they must overcome a massive disadvantage. Scientists from Japan may have found the answer through their demonstration of how a superconducting material, niobium nitride, can be added to a nitride-semiconductor substrate as a flat, crystalline layer. This process may lead to the easy manufacturing of quantum qubits connected with conventional computer devices.
MIT scientists build briefcase-sized machine to turn saltwater into drinking water
A team of researchers based at MIT has developed a new, portable desalination device that could give people the ability to make saltwater drinkable. The researchers, led by Dr Jongyoon Han, a professor of electrical engineering, computer science, and biological engineering, began working on a small-scale desalination device as many as ten years ago. Last year, on Boston’s Carson Beach, they realised they’d achieved something significant. It was on that beach, Fortune reports, that researchers at MIT’s Research Laboratory for Electronics ran a glass of seawater through their desalination device before Junghyo Yoon drank it and gave a thumbs...
Scientists discover how to control cockroaches remotely with solar panels
Researchers in Japan have created cyborg cockcroaches equipped with wireless technology that allows them to be controlled remotely.The team from the Riken institute’s Cluster for Pioneering Research (CPR) experimented with Madagascar cockcroaches, using wires to stimulate the leg segments of the 6cm-long creatures.An ultrathin solar panel was placed on the insects’ backs, which provided charge to batteries housed in specially fitted backpacks. After charging the battery with pseudo-sunlight for 30 minutes, the researchers were able to make the cockroaches turn left and right via remote control.The researchers hope the system could be used on cyborg cockroaches built to inspect hazardous...
NBC Los Angeles
U.S. Farms Waste a Lot of Water — But This Irrigation Tech Could Help
The western U.S. is experiencing the driest two decades in at least 1,200 years. The megadrought has particularly affected agriculture, which takes up about 70% of the world's fresh water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But improvements in irrigation efficiency and the integration of technology could help turn the tide in managing an increasingly scarce resource.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
Building a Web3, NFT & P2E Platform With the Help of an Incubator and Ventures Platform
Engadget
Microscopic robots walk autonomously using simple 'brains'
It's long been possible to make extremely small robots, but they usually need some form of direct external control just to operate. Cornell scientists may have solved that problem on a basic level, however. They've created microrobots (no more than 250 micrometers across) with basic electronic "brains" that let them walk autonomously. Two- and six-legged robots move relatively simply, while a four-legged "dogbot" changes speed when an operator sends laser pulses.
home.cern
CERN openlab trains next generation of computing experts
In July and August, 32 students came to CERN to work hands-on with cutting-edge computing technologies through the CERN openlab Summer Student programme. Last week, the students presented their projects in a series of five-minute “lightning talks”. CERN openlab is a unique public–private partnership, through which CERN collaborates...
Chinese scientists experiment with ethylene and coal power for hypersonic travel
China is one step closer to achieving low cost hypersonic travel. Chinese researchers expect to significantly reduce the costs of commercial hypersonic travel with a novel engine using a combination of ethylene and coal powder, according to an article published by the South China Morning Post (SCMP)on Tuesday. In tests...
Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles
Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
CAES Wins Contracts for Development of Next-Generation, Octa-Core, User-Selectable CPU for Space
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- CAES, a leader in advanced mission-critical electronics for aerospace and defence, announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. This next-generation, radiation-hardened device will allow users to select between the LEON5 SPARC V8 or NOEL-V RISC-V RV64 processor cores. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005814/en/ CAES announced that it has won multiple contracts with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the development of the GR765 System-on-Chip (SOC), the first user selectable CPU for space. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: London-based spatial computing startup Hadean closes $30 million Series A
It’s Friday, and that means… Actually, we don’t even really know what that means anymore, other than that we’re going to sit in the sunshine and bask in the very last few days of warm weather before it becomes time to be envious of the antipodeans for the next six months. — Christine and Haje.
Reimagining The Operating Room of The Future with Robotics
Make way for the age of software-defined healthcare. Amid a growing shortage of doctors and nurses, hospitals around the world are increasingly turning to AI to improve the quality of care in the face of an aging population. One major undertaking across the healthcare industry is to deliver AI-driven solutions that can improve surgical care – a tall order.
protocol.com
The future of quantum starts now
Good morning! Quantum computing may go mainstream far in the future, but some think it’s worth placing bets now. While some in the tech community were jiving to the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Salesforce’s blowout Dreamforce conference in San Francisco last week, a much smaller, but still respectable, crowd gathered on the crest of the Rocky Mountains to discuss a topic that has the potential to be far more consequential than the latest consumer marketing application.
dronedj.com
Ionic propulsion drone test cheered by Undefined Technologies developer
Florida startup Undefined Technologies says it has taken a major step in developing a drone it believes could change the entire blossoming UAV service industry by using quieter, powerful ionic propulsions systems rather than rotors to drive UAVs. Undefined Technologies says it passed a testing milestone this month with a...
ZDNet
This engineering bootcamp teaches you about sustainable energy -- and it's only $50
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. There are many unknowns when it comes to alternative energy sources, but almost everybody agrees on one thing: we're going to be using a lot more of them in the future. Fitting solar and wind power into a modern energy grid is challenging, but with those challenges come opportunities for career advancement.
blockchain.news
Covalent Rolls Out Educational Program to Bridge Skills Gap in Web3
Covalent, a Web3 data provider that is backed by Binance Labs and Coinbase Ventures, launched a program aimed at bridging the data analytics skills gap for workers in Web3. Since data is considered as the new oil, the program dubbed Data Alchemist Boot-Camp will provide education related to data analytics in the Web3 and blockchain spaces. Per the report:
