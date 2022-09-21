Read full article on original website
California Burgers And Deli Is Located Near Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The University of Utah College of Fine Arts Honored Outstanding AlumniS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
If You Want to Eat at a Popular Thai Food Restaurant In Salt Lake City, Try SawadeeS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Summit County GOP Chair undermines election process in message to supporters
Summit County Republican Party Chair Karen Ballash recently sent an email to supporters challenging the integrity of local elections. Ballash wrote that she’s become increasingly alarmed about the election in November, noting that voters have told her that mail-in ballots and machines won’t result in a free and fair process.
Opinion: An unexpected missionary in the U.S. Senate race
By following Evan McMullin’s campaign, this woman learned that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes the U.S. Constitution is inspired by God.
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
Opinion: The Utah approach to homelessness — We see human beings in need of help
Some places try to sweep the homeless away. Utah has made it a statewide issue and is devoting money to help people transition back into homes.
How you can help pick a new Utah state flag
A public comment period is under way to help pick a new Utah state flag. Utah's Department of Cultural & Community Engagement is soliciting public feedback
deseret.com
Bill on same-sex marriage needs a ‘Utah compromise’. Romney is leading the way
Editor’s note: This article is part of an ongoing Deseret News series curating diverse opinions and responses to the Respect for Marriage Act. Read Robert P. George’s response here. In 2015, Utah surprised the nation with a compromise on LGBTQ rights and religious freedom that has since become...
kslnewsradio.com
Citations against people experiencing homelessness ‘not effective’ according to ACLU report
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report from ACLU criticizes police in Salt Lake City for their handling of people experiencing homelessness. Salt Lake City’s Mayor’s office says they agree that there are things to fix. The report from the ACLU said that citing the homeless for...
KUTV
SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: No, really, why are Utah gas prices still higher than the national average?
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — It’s the most common question KSL receives from viewers: Why are gas prices in Utah so much higher than in other parts of the country?. The questions aren’t without reason. While the rest of the country has seen a drastic reprieve in gas prices, Utah lags significantly behind.
Stephen Colbert roasts Utah Senate candidate's viral campaign rap
Utah Republican Senate candidate Linda Paulson has a new fan. Driving the news: Late-night host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Paulson's viral, 57-second campaign ad on The Late Show Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Paulson's rhymes had racked up more than 4 million views on Twitter. 🎵 How it goes: "Hey...
Lao-Americans celebrate the largest Buddhist temple newly constructed in Utah
Lao-Americans from across the country celebrated at the Capitol today to recognize and bless the newly constructed temple.
Utah LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce moves summit from Zions Bank
The Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual economic summit from Zions Bank's Salt Lake City headquarters after the financial institution pulled its sponsorship from the Boise Pride Festival earlier this month. What's happening: Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon previously called on the public to contact sponsors...
ksl.com
Utah's domesticated elk program at 'critical juncture' due to disease, state says
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's domesticated elk program is in peril because of a growing threat of chronic wasting disease traced to an outbreak in Utah and Canada, state agriculture officials warn. The situation is severe enough that Craig Buttars, commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food,...
What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!
The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
ksl.com
Citing the homeless for camping violations isn't working, new ACLU report says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new report by the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah found a high number of anti-camping citations get issued to the homeless community by some cities in Salt Lake County, when the organization says time and resources could be better spent on other outreach efforts.
Opinion: So, who is paying for this gondola?
UDOT has recommended the Gondola option to solve the Little Cottonwood Canyon traffic problem. Who’s paying? Will it be Alta and Snowbird ski resorts of the state of Utah?
ksl.com
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources launches new drone law enforcement team
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources just launched its new drone law enforcement team, meant to help officers and Utahns alike. The drones were designed to get a better look at wildlife crimes like poaching and trespassing. They can also be helpful in finding lost hunters and hikers.
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
ksl.com
Housing market needs 'difficult correction,' Fed says. In Utah, it's already happening
SALT LAKE CITY — After announcing another 0.75% hike to its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday amid the Federal Reserve's fight with inflation, the Fed's Chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. housing market will likely go through a "difficult correction" before achieving "better balance." What does that mean?. Well,...
