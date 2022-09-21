ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
UTAH STATE
KUTV

SLC School District, embattled Superintendent Timothy Gadson reach tentative agreement

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After a year of tumult, sources say the Salt Lake City School District and Superintendent Dr. Timothy Gadson have agreed to terms that will change his status with the district. The two sides met this week for mediation, and the Salt Lake City School Board will debate, then likely sign off on the Memorandum of Understanding at an emergency meeting called for late Friday.
Axios

Stephen Colbert roasts Utah Senate candidate's viral campaign rap

Utah Republican Senate candidate Linda Paulson has a new fan. Driving the news: Late-night host Stephen Colbert poked fun at Paulson's viral, 57-second campaign ad on The Late Show Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Paulson's rhymes had racked up more than 4 million views on Twitter. 🎵 How it goes: "Hey...
Axios

Utah LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce moves summit from Zions Bank

The Utah LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce has moved its annual economic summit from Zions Bank's Salt Lake City headquarters after the financial institution pulled its sponsorship from the Boise Pride Festival earlier this month. What's happening: Idaho Republican Party Chair Dorothy Moon previously called on the public to contact sponsors...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

What Can Idaho Expect After War With Russia!

The good news is that Boise is probably the only place in Idaho on the Russian list for a target in an all-out nuclear war. The bad news for those of us outside Treasure Valley is that there are multiple possible targets in neighboring Washington State, Montana, and Utah. Russia...
ksl.com

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources launches new drone law enforcement team

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources just launched its new drone law enforcement team, meant to help officers and Utahns alike. The drones were designed to get a better look at wildlife crimes like poaching and trespassing. They can also be helpful in finding lost hunters and hikers.

