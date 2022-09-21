Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SWAT team, drug task force arrest shooting suspects in Chelan County
CASHMERE, Wash. — One person was killed in a shooting in Chelan County. Deputies from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office reported to the shooting near Aplets Way and Independence Way. Deputies saw the victim with gunshot wounds. The East Cascade Regional SWAT Team and the Columbia River Drug...
ncwlife.com
Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation
CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
Law enforcement arrests Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 36-year-old Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday. According to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, a case began during the summer when an informant was used to buy fentanyl pills from the man on multiple occasions. In...
kpq.com
SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere
Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere. The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Video footage revealed the vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatcom-news.com
Man pleads guilty, sentenced to 2 years community custody for property crimes
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Joseph Nathanial Gott, age 26, pled guilty to 2 property crimes and had other related charges dismissed in Whatcom County Superior Court on Thursday, September 22nd. Gott was arrested March 8th and booked into the Whatcom County Jail charged with multiple felony charges including theft of...
‘Large scale’ fentanyl, meth dealer arrested in Kirkland
KIRKLAND, Wash. — After months of investigation, Kirkland police arrested a “large scale” methamphetamine and fentanyl dealer on Tuesday. On June 12, a patrol officer found a man in a car at a gas station on Northeast 124th Street who was overdosing on fentanyl. The man was...
KHQ Right Now
Man accused of shooting trooper held on $1 million bond
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The man accused of shooting a Washington State Patrol trooper is being held on a $1 million bond. Right now the trooper is in the hospital in Seattle recovering. For more information, click here.
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
The Crime Blotter: Tacoma man steals patrol car from on-duty Lakewood Police
While Lakewood police officers were on a call Wednesday night, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off, authorities said. The incident happened at the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, Lakewood police said. They tracked the police car to northbound Interstate 5, just south of South 72nd Street in Tacoma.
KOMO News
Domestic violence call ends in deadly shoot out with Clallam County deputies
SEQUIM, Wash. — A report of domestic violence early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in a shoot out with Clallam County law enforcement. Clallam County Sheriff deputies and Sequim police responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Priest Lane, in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her over the head with an axe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Trooper Drives Himself to Hospital After Being Shot
A Washington State Patrol trooper was being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Thursday night after being shot hours earlier in Walla Walla. Late Thursday night the Regional Special Investigations Unit released the identity of the trooper, Dean Atkinson Jr., a five-year veteran of the WSP. WSP Chief John...
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash
EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $100k For Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run On Broadway In Everett
This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found probable cause to hold a 32-year-old woman on $100,000.00 bond in connection with the fatal hit an run that killed 80-year-old Patricia Oman last month. Detectives with the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit used witnesses, video, citizen tips, forensic evidence and...
My Clallam County
County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach
PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
q13fox.com
Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl
ANACORTES, Wash. - A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl. Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.
Officials: Driver stopped with fake passenger made from duffel bag, blankets in Washington
WASHINGTON — A driver in the HOV lane in Washington was stopped with a fake passenger made from a duffel bag and blankets, officials say. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter, the driver was stopped southbound on Interstate 5 near the King County and Snohomish County line.
westsideseattle.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint; chase followed but suspects escaped at high speed
At 4:06am on Wednesday Sept. 21, a victim stated that two males pulled up in a vehicle at 2 Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. The victim stated that one of the suspects grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The victim stated that the suspect put a rifle to her head.
Comments / 7