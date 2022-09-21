ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

ncwlife.com

Two arrested in Cashmere homicide investigation

CASHMERE — One person was shot dead late Friday in Cashmere and two men were in custody Saturday morning as Chelan County sheriff's deputies investigated the incident. Neither the victim nor the suspects were identified in a Saturday morning press release from the sheriff's office. Deputies said they were summoned about 11 p.m. Friday to the 100 block of Aplets Way, in the heart of downtown Cashmere, for a single victim with fatal gunshot wounds.
CASHMERE, WA
kpq.com

SWAT Team Apprehend Suspects Involved in Fatal Shooting in Cashmere

Update: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Chelan County Sheriff Deputies were called out to a male in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds at the 100 block of Aplets Way in Cashmere. The victim died while on route to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Video footage revealed the vehicle...
CASHMERE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Domestic violence call ends in deadly shoot out with Clallam County deputies

SEQUIM, Wash. — A report of domestic violence early Thursday morning ended with a man dying in a shoot out with Clallam County law enforcement. Clallam County Sheriff deputies and Sequim police responded just after 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 300 block of Priest Lane, in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported her boyfriend hit her over the head with an axe, according to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Everett Police arrest suspected drug dealer, recover loaded handgun and cash

EVERETT, Wash. - Police have arrested a suspected drug dealer in Everett earlier this week, and recovered a loaded handgun, cash and an ample amount of street drugs. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers from the Anti-Crime Team (ACT) recognized a man who had an active arrest warrant at a local gas station. The ACT also knew the man had been convicted multiple times for illegally owning a firearm. When the suspect left the gas station on his motorcycle, undercover officers followed him.
EVERETT, WA
KING 5

Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
SEQUIM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $100k For Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run On Broadway In Everett

This afternoon Everett District Court Judge Anthony Howard found probable cause to hold a 32-year-old woman on $100,000.00 bond in connection with the fatal hit an run that killed 80-year-old Patricia Oman last month. Detectives with the Everett Police Traffic Safety Unit used witnesses, video, citizen tips, forensic evidence and...
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

County Coroner updates case of body found on local beach

PORT ANGELES – We reached out to Clallam County Coroner Mark Nichols Friday to see if we could get an update on the remains of a female that were found on the beach near the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge last Friday. Speculation persists that it may be the body...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Police: Anacortes man arrested for violating no-contact order with guns, meth and fentanyl

ANACORTES, Wash. - A 37-year-old Anacortes man was arrested last week for violating a no-contact order, carrying stolen firearms and trafficking meth and fentanyl. Anacortes Police were called Friday to a home near 30th St and R Ave, for reports of domestic violence violation of a no-contact order. Officers located the suspect and confirmed the violation occurred, according to authorities.
ANACORTES, WA

