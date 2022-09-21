ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State

Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
