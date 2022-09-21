Read full article on original website
Related
Snap Judgments: Georgia football gets a wake-up call in another home victory
The Georgia Bulldogs returned to Sanford Stadium on Saturday for a showdown with MAC foe Kent State before the Bulldogs dive fully into SEC play. It wasn’t always pretty, but the Bulldogs ultimately did enough to get by with a 39-22 victory. Saturday’s performance is sure to be one...
Georgia football focused on ‘little things’ that caused issues against Kent State
The Georgia Bulldogs never trailed during Saturday’s game against Kent State, but there was no avoiding a feeling of disappointment in what was a below-average showing from the nation’s No. 1 team. The good news for Georgia was that the cause of the disappointment was easy to define:...
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after Saturday's victory over Kent State
Saturday's game against Kent State wasn’t Georgia’s best performance of the season, but the Bulldogs made enough plays to avoid potential disaster. The No. 1 Bulldogs overcame an uncharacteristic three-turnover performance by relying on big plays from tight end Brock Bowers and leaning on a bend-but-don’t-break defensive effort on its way to a 39-22 win. Saturday’s victory stood as a so-so showing all around for Georgia, which had its share of miscues and had to settle for three field goals but still generated enough offense to keep Kent State in check in the second half.
247Sports
Georgia football: Bulldogs' shaky win over Kent State sparks national media reaction
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Kent State Flashes at home Saturday, 39-22. The game was not a pretty one for Georgia, which entered as a 45-point favorite but turned the ball over three times in the win. As for Kent State, quarterback Collin Schlee completed 14 of 21...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia AD responds to UGA fans' criticism of 2023 home nonconference schedule
Earlier this month, Oklahoma was directed not to play its scheduled nonconference games against future SEC opponents Georgia and Tennessee. UGA was left in a tough spot, having to replace a 2023 game. Georgia ultimately scheduled Ball State for Sept. 9 in Athens. The full 2023 schedule for every SEC...
NC State vs. Clemson game time, TV info set
NC State is 4-0 coming out of September. Clemson is 4-0 and 2-0 in the ACC coming out of September. As a result, the two will play on the brightest lights in all of college football -- the 7:30 p.m. kickoff slot on ABC. The two teams will matchup in...
WATCH: Stetson Bennett Reveals National Championship Game Play Call
Stetson Bennett was on ESPN+'s Eli Places where he spoke with Eli Manning about the national championship win.
College GameDay headed to Clemson
CLEMSON — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Clemson vs. N.C. State kickoff time, TV announced
CLEMSON — The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed Saturday evening that the game between No. 5 Clemson (4-0, 1-0) and No. 12 NC State (4-0, 0-0) on Saturday, Oct. 1 will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
Red and Black
Former UGA quarterback brings gusto! to Athens
In April, Georgia native Nate Hybl opened the first Athens location of gusto!, a restaurant chain that sells healthy bowls and wraps. Around 24 years ago, Hybl was running through Sanford Stadium on Saturdays proudly sporting the Georgia Bulldog uniform. A former quarterback at the University of Georgia, Hybl opened...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look...
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
CBS 46
Dine-and-dashers hit Miller’s Ale House in McDonough, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A group of alleged dine-and-dashers hit the Miller’s Ale House in McDonough July 20. Seven people ate at the restaurant without paying for food. The group was wearing scrubs that had identifying insignia, likely tied to a local dentistry program. Anyone with information should contact...
accesswdun.com
No one injured in Gainesville residential fire
Hall County Fire Rescue responded to a residential fire at 8:45 a.m., at the 100 block of Wildwood Circle, Gainesville. Upon arrival smoke was visible and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire according to a press release. It was determined there was no one inside the home after a primary search.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0