A TTU shirt just for the UT rival game
LUBBOCK, Texas— If you still need your game day red, head out to Cardinal’s. They have a selection for the entire family. Plus, a special shirt made just for tomorrow’s TTU football game. Cardinal’s Sports Center is located at 6524 Slide Rd and is open Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Give them a call at (806) 765-6645 or visit their website: mycardinalssports.com.
Big Wheels deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Meals on Wheels delivered in cool cars today. You can get involved by reaching out to Lubbock Meals on Wheels at 806-792-7971 or on their website at lubbockmealsonwheels.org.
High Point Village announces Celebration Gala: ‘ Heaven on Earth’ on Nov. 3
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — High Point Village will host our Celebration Gala: ‘Heaven on Earth’ on November 3rd at 5:30 pm at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. This event is High Point Village’s largest fundraiser and we rely on the success of this event and the generosity of donors to allow our organization to continue providing life-changing programs for individuals with intellectual disabilities and their families.
Frenship ISD names new principal for fourth middle school
WOLFFORTH, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Frenship ISD is excited to announce Rebecca Whipkey has been selected as the new principal of Frenship’s fourth middle school that is scheduled to open in August of 2023. Whipkey takes on the new role with a wealth of knowledge and 23 years of educational experience.
What’s Happening Around Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas— In this week’s segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” co-host Brandi and BrenShavia share events you can enjoy. Including the Texas Tech Football game, the South Plains Fair and Two Docs 502 Jam session.
Texas Tech recognized for exemplary community engagement project
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University was recognized [Wednesday] (Sept. 21) by the Association of Public Land-grant Universities (APLU) for a community engagement project that has helped hundreds of Lubbock K-12 students learn to read and write. Literacy Champions, a partnership between the Texas Tech College of...
South Plains Fair and local non-profits
LUBBOCK, Texas—The Redbud Lions Club is one of the two longest participating non-profit organizations at the South Plains Fair. One hundred percent of all proceeds go directly to support numerous organizations from the Lions club. Stop by and grab a turkey leg or baked potato. The South Plains Fair is open September 23 through October 1. Visit their website for times and ticket prices: southplainsfair.com.
New Mexico coach returns to old stomping grounds
LUBBOCK, Texas – Frenship football faces off against Cleveland High School from Rio Rancho, New Mexico at 6 p.m. Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium. Former Idalou running back Robert Garza enters the game with a 3-1 record in his first season as the Storm head coach. Garza was promoted...
Forever Family: Texas Tech University donates to Saint Francis Ministries bed program
LUBBOCK, Texas — When a child is removed from an unsafe living situation, they are placed either with family members or in a foster home. These removals happen quickly, and sometimes families do not have the proper furniture to take in a child on short notice. That is where Saint Francis Ministries bed program provides aid to these families, and thanks to a large donation from Texas Tech University they are helping hundreds of families in the Texas panhandle.
KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Friday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 63°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 91°. Winds SSW 10-15 MPH. Good Friday evening, South Plains! Another nice day across the region today, even...
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. Schools out! Join us at the library for a free family movie with free snacks provided! Seating in the Community Room at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street is limited to 100. Doors open 10 minutes prior to the start of the movie. Showing: The Bad Guys. Rating: PG. Runtime: 1 Hour and 40 minutes. Ages 0-11. For more information call 806-775-2835.
KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: September 22nd, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 59°. Winds SSE 8-12 MPH. Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 90°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH. A few clouds remain across the South Plains this evening. These will linger...
Texas Tech opens fall semester with record enrollment, research, philanthropy
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Even before the new academic year commenced in August, Texas Tech University was poised to remain one of the top research and academic institutions in the U.S. thanks to progress made in terms of research and philanthropy. Texas Tech also continues to ascend as...
Lou is our KLBK Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Lou as their Pet of the Day for Thursday September 22. Reach out to LAS to adopt Lou at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Lou!
Driver described moments leading to deadly collision, LPD report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A report from the Lubbock Police Department revealed new details in a pedestrian crash that left 73-year-old Mary Balderas dead. According to the police report, Kotton Bednarz, 18, was in the left turning lane of Broadway Street. The report said his pickup truck hit Balderas when he tried to turn left.
Lubbock business owner says he shot suspect during burglary attempt
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock business owner shot and killed a burglary suspect identified as 27-year-old Joe Anthony Flores late Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The owner of the business told EverythingLubbock.com he was working late when Flores tried to break in. The two got into...
Texas Tech soccer opens Big 12 play with draw
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech earned a 1-1 draw with West Virginia to open Big 12 play Thursday night at the John Walker Soccer Complex. In the 48th minute, freshman Molly Skurcenski took a pass from Macy Schultz and fired it into the back of the net on her first shot attempt of the season. It was Skurcenski’s first collegiate goal making her the second freshman to score this season alongside Peyton Parsons.
Man’s scooter stolen at gunpoint in Lubbock, police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man had his scooter stolen at gunpoint from a Family Dollar on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. According to the police report, officers were called to the Family Dollar in the 300 block of 50th street. The police report said the victim was...
Texas Tech professor working to revolutionize data science education
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Texas Tech University’s Yaunlin Zhang, an associate professor in the Department of Computer Science in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering, is working to develop data science curriculum for high-school students. Data science is a complicated convergence of computer science, mathematics...
Yellow House Cellars wine is a family owned business
LUBBOCK, Texas—Yellow House Cellars offers red and white wines grown from Kubacak Vineyards. For more information visit.
