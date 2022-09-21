LUBBOCK, Texas — When a child is removed from an unsafe living situation, they are placed either with family members or in a foster home. These removals happen quickly, and sometimes families do not have the proper furniture to take in a child on short notice. That is where Saint Francis Ministries bed program provides aid to these families, and thanks to a large donation from Texas Tech University they are helping hundreds of families in the Texas panhandle.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO