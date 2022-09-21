ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco Keeps Property Tax Rate Same for 6th Consecutive Year; FY23 Budget Provides 47 New Positions

Frisco, Texas
 4 days ago

(September 21, 2022) For the sixth consecutive year, the City of Frisco’s property tax rate will stay the same at .4466. Last night, the Frisco City Council unanimously approved an operating balanced budget, which includes a $229.5 million General Fund for the fiscal year 2023 (FY23), which begins October 1, 2022.

The FY23 budget also provides Frisco homeowners a 12.5% homestead exemption and a senior ‘tax freeze’ for homeowners, 65 and older. In June, the Frisco City Council raised the homestead exemption from 10% to 12.5% and adopted a ‘senior tax freeze’, which begins in FY24.

Frisco’s average taxable home value, less exemptions, is $470,094. That means Frisco’s average property tax bill due to the city is $2,100.

“We’ve been embracing change and inviting possibilities in city operations this year, and the FY23 Budget reflects that theme,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney. “Our Financial Services staff delivered a lean budget that maintains quality services for our residents while managing challenges impacting the city’s bottom line like ongoing supply chain issues and rising product costs.”

The city’s wholesale water supplier, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is increasing its rates by 13.4%. As a result, the City of Frisco is increasing some utility rates.

Inflationary costs for chemicals, fuel, and contractors are impacting how much the district (NTMWD) charges us for services, which is why we’re passing on the increase,” said Anita Cothran, Chief Financial Officer.

The FY23 budget calls for increasing residential rates by 10% for water and 3% for sewer. Stormwater rates will not change. The new budget also calls for an increase in trash and recycling services. Customers will pay $4 more per cart, per month.

Frisco’s Reserve Funds are strong and follow financial policy guidelines. The City Council’s policy requires at least 25% in fund balance for the General Fund; the FY23 budget projects 26% for the new fiscal year. A 5% increase in sales tax collections is budgeted for FY23, even though collections climbed about 24%.

“We’re very careful,” said Cothran. “We need to see a trend before we appropriate that money (increased sales tax collections) to ongoing operations. We’re just trying to figure out where our ‘floor’ is.”

The new budget provides for 47 full time positions including three for the Fire Department and 19 for the Police Department. The new positions at the Police Department will staff two new patrol districts being created to keep pace with the city’s population growth, as well as additional School Resource Officers. In fact, 48% of the city’s budget is dedicated to public safety.

“The new budget also enhances employee benefits,” said Jenny Hundt, Director of Budget and Strategic Planning. “One of our city’s core values is employees, and enhanced benefits will help our team recruit and retain the best talent.”

Frisco’s FY23 budget doubles longevity pay from $4 per month to $8 per month; adds two additional holidays; and absorbs any increases to employee insurance premiums.

The new budget provides membership to the Frisco Athletic Center at no cost to employees and supports an employee health and wellness center, which opened earlier this summer.

The new budget funds remodeling and expanding the Police and Public Works Departments and completes construction of the new Frisco Public Library.

Frisco’s new budget will go into effect October 1, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Frisco, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Frisco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Frisco, TX
Frisco, TX
Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Tax Exemptions#Tax Bill#Tax Rate#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#The Frisco City Council#General Fund#The Fy23 Budget
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy