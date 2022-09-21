Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Seafood Restaurant in San Diego - WatergrillDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Hidden Gem Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Saiko SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Vietnamese Restaurant Pho & More in San Diego - Pho Cao DaoDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus paymentJ.R. HeimbignerSan Diego, CA
Related
After ‘Miracle’ Recovery, One-Time Padre Tim Flannery Returns with New Album, Belly Up Show
Songwriter and former San Diego Padre Tim Flannery will perform at the Belly Up in Solana Beach Sunday in his first local show since the release of his new album. The recording, “Waiting on a Miracle,” is something that sadly, Flannery, 64, understands completely. He had a brush with death in 2020 due to a staph infection, sepsis, double-pneumonia and bladder failure. He was so ill that staff at times put him in restraints due to delirium.
San Diego Weekend Guide: Sept. 23-25 – Fall Fun edition
You may not be spotting leaves turning red and orange, but it is officially, truly fall as of Thursday. Yet we’re partying like it’s still summer this San Diego weekend and if you’re interested in the military, your weekend will be just packed. The military options involve...
2traveldads.com
Vintage San Diego Stay at the Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows
I love when you can find a vintage spot when you’re traveling. The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club and Bungalows in San Diego is SO VINTAGE. It’s a slice right out of old Hollywood times, but in SD. Built in 1946 it’s got the charm and style that became Bob Hope and Bing Crosby…
sandiegoville.com
Food Network Star Guy Fieri Spotted Filming Around San Diego This Week
Food Network star Guy Fieri, known for making family restaurants overnight sensations through the popularity of his Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show, has been spotted filming around San Diego this week. American restaurateur, author, and Emmy Award-winning television host Guy Fieri is certainly no stranger to America's Finest City,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego weekly Reader
Bret Michaels declares “We love it here in San Diego!” at least a half dozen times
Some call it glam rock. Others, hair metal. My friend Joe calls it butt rock: as in, on August 28 at Petco Park, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Poison, Mötley Crüe, and Def Leppard rocked our butts off. From whence does the term “Butt rock” stem? According to the internet, it was probably spawned by someone mis-hearing a Texas radio station advertisement pitching “Rock, Nothing But Rock.” That seems a likely enough origin, but how does one define the term? On that, few internet experts seem to agree.
pacificsandiego.com
Nick Jonas and John Varvatos plant rooftop tequila garden and restaurant in Gaslamp
When the worlds of fashion, music and distilleries collide, something new blossoms. On Thursday, the Gaslamp quarter is seeing a new nightlife venue come to life: the first-ever rooftop tequila garden and restaurant by Nick Jonas and John Varvatos-backed tequila brand Villa One Tequila Gardens. Musician and member of family...
kusi.com
28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival at Ski Beach, Sept. 24 – 25
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 28th Annual Pacific Islander Festival will be at Ski Beach on Saturday Sept. 24 and Sunday Sept. 25. This free family-friendly event is the largest Islander festival on the main land. The mission of the event is to preserve Polynesian, Micronesian and Melanesian culture...
Encinitas "Queerest Halloween" flyer creating controversy
The event's organizer, Kathie Moehlig, says the Halloween Party is being put on by Trans Family Support Services, an organization that supports trans families across the country, based in San Diego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheba Hut Announce New Location is Coming
The “Toasted” Sandwich Shop in College Area Teases A New San Diego Themed Hangout Spot
The Best Pizza in San Diego
Dishing on the best pizza spots in San Diego that the whole family will love. Best known for its fish tacos, craft brews and tasty juice bars, San Diego is quietly leveling up its pizza game too. And, since most families agree that the perfect pie is an instant mood booster, we’re thrilled to share the best pizza joints in the county. From artisan pizzas in Little Italy to authentic Chicago slices, keep reading for the 12 best pizza spots in San Diego that will have the whole family rejoicing, “That’s amore!”
Jimmy John’s Expansion in San Diego Continues
Local Owner Signs 27-Unit Development Agreement to Grow Sandwich Chain Across the County
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Historic The Lafayette Hotel To Close This Fall For $26 Million Renovation Including Addition Of Eight New Bars & Restaurants
San Diego's decades-old The Lafayette Hotel, Swim Club & Bungalows will close this fall so new owners Consortium Holdings (Born & Raised, Craft & Commerce) can add eight new bars & restaurants to the historic property. San Diego's Consortium Holdings hospitality company will shutter the Lafayette Hotel as of October...
San Diego Channel
Say what? San Diego ranked only #8 best taco city in America
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diegans will argue that they have the best tacos in the country, but a recent ranking puts America's Finest City in the petty #8 position. Clever Real Estate crunched the numbers to unwrap this year’s top 15 best cities in America for tacos. To determine the best cities for taco lovers, the company analyzed data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, Roaming Hunger, Yelp, and Numbeo.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
eastcountymagazine.org
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: COLORFUL CLOUDS
September 24, 2022 (El Cajon) -- Robert Gehr snapped these photos with his iPhone XR about 30 minutes apart, shows the color change as the sun was rising in the east this morning over El Cajon. The sight transitioned from a vivid orange sunrise to white clouds afloat in an azure blue sky.
lamesacourier.com
La Mesa’s Oktoberfest back for its 49th edition
As summer turns to fall, certain traditions show up. Kids go back to school, football returns to the gridiron, people start thinking about the holiday season and so on. Another tradition that many locals look forward to is La Mesa Oktoberfest. This year’s event takes place Sept. 30 – Oct. 2.
San Diego Business Journal
Warehouse Transformed to Fish Market Restaurant
Karina’s Group, a San Diego family-owned chain of restaurants, has opened a new restaurant in Logan Heights, expanding what had been a simple fish market in a remodeling project that included adding an outdoor patio and indoor seating. Karina’s Ceviche Bar ‘N Tacos, 1852 National Ave., is Karina’s Group’s...
Laist.com
You’ve Never Experienced Southern California Like This
Treat yourself to a journey along the coast unlike any other. The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is one of the most scenic train routes in the country, traveling through diverse landscapes that deliver sweeping views of sparkling ocean waters, rolling hills, rocky mountain passes, and more. But the views...
Comments / 1