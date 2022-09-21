Read full article on original website
siu.edu
SIU honors three Families of the Year for 2022
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale is honoring three families as the 2022 Saluki Family of the Year winners during this weekend’s Family Weekend celebration (Sept. 22-24). The Courtney Hallock family of Murphysboro, Illinois, is the “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year while the Makaila Ballah family...
wpsdlocal6.com
2022 Barbecue on the River includes family fun zone with skating, mini golf and more
PADUCAH — It's a weekend for good times and delicious barbecue. After two years off the river because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbecue on the River is back with in-person vendors, and Thursday was a packed day on the riverfront. The smokers were going overnight and the smell of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Annual Fort Massac encampment coming soon to Metropolis
METROPOLIS, IL — The Fort Massac Encampment is back again this year in Metropolis with vendors, music, mock battles, children's activities, and more. The encampment will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 15-16 at the Fort Massac State Park. According to Metropolis Tourism, attendees will find...
siu.edu
Brian Croft is the new director of SIU’s Touch of Nature
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Brian Croft, a double alumnus of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, has been selected as the new director of SIU’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. Croft brings many years of experience in the field of outdoor education and recreation to his new role along with...
wpsdlocal6.com
28th Barbecue on the River kicks off with cooler temperatures and hot barbecue
PADUCAH — Thursday night brought the perfect mix of cooler temperatures and hot food as Barbecue on the River officially got underway in Paducah. The event returns to downtown Paducah after two years off the river due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There's a lot of excitement downtown Thursday night....
wsiu.org
Two Cast Members of The Office visit SIU-C
Fans of the hit television show The Office got a rare opportunity last night to get up close and personal with two stars of the show. Brian Baumgartner -- who portrayed Kevin Malone -- and Oscar Nunez -- who was Oscar Martinez -- visited the SIU-Carbondale campus as part of a nationwide college campus tour.
KFVS12
Nurse hiring event in Carbondale
The Cape Girardeau Public School District is trying to increase student involvement in sports. Praise the Lard kicks off in Murphysboro, Ill. The Praise the Lard BBQ festival kicked off in Murphysboro, Ill. today. One in custody after 2-hour standoff in Rockview, Mo. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A 2-hour...
wfcnnews.com
Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
siu.edu
Conversation on combatting ‘diversity fatigue’ at SIU is Tuesday
This academic year, six “Conversations of Understanding” will focus on findings from the 2022 Viewfinder Campus Climate Survey. Next week’s conversation will address “diversity fatigue” among faculty, staff and students and include a discussion about why diversity fatigue is important and how to combat it at SIU. Faculty, staff, students, alumni and community members are invited to join the live virtual discussion at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27.
wish989.com
Ferrell Hospital Welcomes Dr. Clay Ford to Harrisburg Family Medicine
HARRISBURG – Ferrell Hospital welcomes family medicine physician, Dr. Clay Ford, to Harrisburg Family Medicine. Dr. Ford will be joining Leslie Ferrell, FNP. Dr. Ford received his medical degree from the University of Illinois College of Medicine, Rockford. He completed residency in Family Medicine at Deaconess Health Systems located in Evansville, IN. He is board certified in family medicine.
westkentuckystar.com
Contour Airlines tickets for Paducah now being sold
Sales of tickets to fly Contour Airlines out of Barkley Regional Airport launched on Wednesday. Smyrna, Tennessee-based Contour is Paducah's new Essential Air Service provider, and plans to operate 12 round trip flights each week from Barkley to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. Tickets can be purchased at ContourAirlines.com and FlyBarkley.com. To...
wpsdlocal6.com
Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses
PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
Magic 95.1
Yard Sale: 9/24-9/25 Carbondale
Indoor and outdoor furniture (sofa, entertainment center, patio furniture, etc.); Clothes and Shoes (women’s sizes small-2xl/9-10, men’s sizes M-L/11); Exercise bike; Wedding Decorations; Holiday Decorations; Dishes; $1 table; and more!
wpsdlocal6.com
Wednesday Night Forecast: September 21st, 2022
Tracking a major cool down tomorrow with a cold front. Then nice weekend weather for BBQ on the River in Paducah!
KFVS12
Charleston man in custody in connection with July shooting
A shooting in Cape Girardeau near Hamburger Express left one person shot and one in custody. The City of Cape Girardeau is making improvements to it's southern area. More than a dozen national and local artists will perform on two stages in Cape Girardeau over the next two days. Scott...
This Illinois Hotel Is Listed As ‘One Of The Oldest Hotels In Existence’
I was looking at small populated towns in Illinois and Elizabethtown was one of them. This tiny town of 300 has the oldest hotel in Illinois; The Historic Rose Hotel. Elizabethtown seems to be a forgotten town in Southern Illinois that not a lot of people know about - I didn't. If you do know this city well, you definitely have heard of The Historic Rose Hotel. It was originally ran as a tavern and boarding house, but now stands as one of the OLDEST hotels in existence!
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman injured when pickup overturns on Green Street Road
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries following a single vehicle crash on Green Street Road just south of the Scout Road intersection late Wednesday night. Preliminary information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicates Amber Juday of Bond Street apparently ran...
westkentuckystar.com
St. Louis pair charged in Paducah theft investigation
A theft investigation in Reidland sent a St. Louis pair to jail this week. McCracken County deputies said it was discovered on Tuesday that a 1998 Jeep Cherokee and two electric bikes had been stolen from the parking lot of a local business. The business owner additionally told deputies someone...
KFVS12
Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ram truck went off the right side of South County Line Road, just west of Old Marion Road, and flipped several times before landing on its top.
KFVS12
Burn ban issued in Scott Co., Mo.
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A burn ban was issued for Scott County until further notice. The Scott County Commission and Scott County Office of Emergency Management issued the ban on Friday, September 23. It was effective immediately. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety on its Facebook page,...
