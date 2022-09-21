KNOXVILLE, Tenn.— Despite an upper-body injury and the absence of his favorite target, Hendon Hooker was at his best Saturday night. The Tennessee quarterback threw for 349 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 112 yards and a score to lead the No. 11 Volunteers to a 38-33 victory over No. 20 Florida.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO