Animals

Entertainment News

It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin

Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
TMZ.com

'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Guardian

Dame Hilary Mantel obituary

Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
DoYouRemember?

Ma Ingalls From ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Is Now 80 And Still Shows Up For Fans

Lovers of the Little House On the Prairie TV series remember Karen Grassle, who played the character Ma, Caroline Ingalls, since she was introduced in 1974. The Gingham Dog star claims she still draws inspiration from the role, “Caroline was an incredibly strong woman with a nature full of texture,” Grassle revealed in a conversation with the New York Post in 2021. “Her spirit is one to live by.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gogglebox stars in tears as they watch Queen’s corgis at her funeral: ‘They know, don’t they?’

The stars of Gogglebox were left in tears watching Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.During Friday (23 September) night’s episode of the Channel 4 show, the households across the UK tuned in to see the monarch be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on Monday (19 September).Preparing themselves for an emotional viewing, Lee Riley was shown handing his friend Jenny Newby two boxes of tissues.Mary Wood, meanwhile, commented that King Charles looked “waxen with grief”.“No matter how old your parents are, it’s never going to be easy, is it?” Lee Sandiford said to his sister Sophie.The Gogglebox stars then said that...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review

Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Hilary Mantel: Nicola Sturgeon and Caitlin Moran lead tributes to ‘astonishing’ Wolf Hall author

Tributes have begun to pour in for the “consistently brilliant” author Hilary Mantel, following her death aged 70.In a statement shared on Friday (23 September), her publisher HarperCollins announced that the British writer had died “suddenly yet peacefully” on Thursday (22 September).Mantel was best known for her epic historical drama, the Wolf Hall trilogy, about the life of Thomas Cromwell.The books have been translated into 41 languages, selling more than five million copies worldwide, and earned Mantel two Booker prizes. Mantel was the first woman and fourth person to receive the award twice.On social media, messages of reverence and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Hilary Mantel: IndyBest’s book review of The Mirror and the Light

The celebrated and Booker Prize winning novelist Hilary Mantel has died, aged 70, as confirmed by her publisher HarperCollins.A statement from HarperCollins said: “We are heartbroken at the death of our beloved author, Dame Hilary Mantel… This is a devastating loss and we can only be grateful she left us with such a magnificent body of work.” They added that Dame Hilary died “suddenly yet peacefully”, surrounded by her family and friends.Penning numerous novels, short story collections and an acclaimed memoir, the British writer was regarded as one of the greatest English-language authors – winning the prestigious Booker Prize twice,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Collider

Hilary Mantel's 'The Mirror and the Light' Adaptation to Continue Following Her Death

When it was announced that acclaimed author Hilary Mantel passed away. the news of her death shocked both her fans and those close to her in professional and personal collaboration. Following news of her death, questions were raised as to the fate of the upcoming The Mirror and the Light BBC adaptation, the final installment of Mantel's Tudor trilogy. However, it looks like the third and final installment will go forward in honor of Mantel, according to a Variety exclusive report.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
allthatsinteresting.com

33 Photos Of Highclere Castle, The Real-Life Downton Abbey House

From its connection to the discovery of King Tut's tomb to its claim to fame as the home of the fictional Crawley family, Highclere Castle's history is as rich as the treasures that adorn its walls. Fans of the period drama Downton Abbey will surely recognize Highclere Castle as the...
TRAVEL

