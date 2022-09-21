Read full article on original website
Essex County Sheriff searching for gas station burglary suspect
Essex County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a suspect in a gas station break-in and burglary incident.
jamescitycountyva.gov
Police Make Arrest in Homicide
On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Woman arrested after hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
Twenty-four-year-old Keniyah Vaughn was charged with Attempted Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.
Driver arrested for attempted murder after Hanover road rage
Christopher Nicholas Chivily is believed to be driving a green 2003 Chevy Silverado with Virginia tags TZG-8575.
Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program
An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising. The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Hanover Sheriff’s Office warning residents of Zelle scam
A new smishing, or phishing done over SMS messaging, scam consists of fake fraud alert messages and calls that appear to be coming from Zelle used to trick victims into sending money to an imposter account.
Rappahannock Record
Lancaster County Circuit Court Report
LANCASTER—The Lancaster County Circuit Court convened Friday, September 16, with the Hon. R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Alkendra Coleman of Mollusk, charged with a felony for violating probation, a hearing was withdrawn and scheduled for December 9. In the case of Laura Purcell of Gum Spring,...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Threats Regarding The St. Mary’s County Fair And Other Activities
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating non-specific and generalized threats of violence regarding the St. Mary’s County Fair and public high school football games and other school activities. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office wants to assure the public our...
Crash on I-95 South in Caroline County leaves Stafford woman dead
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday night in Caroline County just north of Doswell.
18-year-old arrested after home burglaries in Williamsburg
An 18-year-old is now in custody after police say he was caught during a burglary in Williamsburg early Wednesday morning.
‘Nobody just disappears’: Hanover missing person case turns deadly after remains found in Southampton
The search for a missing Mechanicsville woman has come to a close, with a homicide case now opened, after her remains were found approximately an hour and a half from where she disappeared.
Teen ejected from car, in critical condition after crash in Caroline County
According to Virginia State Police, a 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on Golansville Road near Murohy Lane at high speeds when the driver lost control and overcorrected. The car ran off the right side of the road, hit a group of of trees and overturned.
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
Homicide investigation begins after remains found in Virginia identified as Hanover 65-year-old
A homicide investigation is underway after the human remains found in Emporia in June were identified as belonging to a missing 65-year-old woman from Hanover County.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
Crash across from Rappahannock High School closes several east lanes in Richmond County
According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.
