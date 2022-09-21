ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
jamescitycountyva.gov

Police Make Arrest in Homicide

On Sept. 13 at approximately 1:38 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Departments responded to the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male, later identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38-years-old James City County resident, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
JAMES CITY COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, VA
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, VA
City
Irvington, VA
City
Callao, VA
Daily Voice

Campsite Slasher In St. Mary's County At Large After Leaving Court-Ordered Treatment Program

An escapee who absconded from a court-ordered treatment program in Maryland following an assault arrest is on the loose, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is advising. The agency issued an alert on Thursday, Sept. 22 regarding Leonardtown resident Robert Alan Mandley, Jr., 32, after he went AWOL from his program earlier this month after an arrest for first-degree assault.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Rappahannock Record

Lancaster County Circuit Court Report

LANCASTER—The Lancaster County Circuit Court convened Friday, September 16, with the Hon. R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Alkendra Coleman of Mollusk, charged with a felony for violating probation, a hearing was withdrawn and scheduled for December 9. In the case of Laura Purcell of Gum Spring,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Traffic Control#False Pretense#Christ Church#Domestic Violence#Lancaster County Sheriff#Sandlin Drive
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022, deputies of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1,769 calls for service throughout the community. Burglary: 22-53382. On September 15, 2022, Cpl. Bortchevsky received a report of a burglary that had...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
FOX59

Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced

RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
RICHMOND, IN
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy