Reedville, VA

Rappahannock Record

Kickball winners

Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
KILMARNOCK, VA
Rappahannock Record

Fall pairing: oysters and wine

Ryan Bogner shucks oysters as fast as visitors plucked them off a bed of ice Sunday, September 18, at the Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival. Bogner was shucking for Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, which served oysters chilled on the half shell or roasted. The two-day event featured wineries, breweries, food vendors, craft vendors, car shows and tours of the Great House, home to four generations of the Lee family. More photos appear in this week’s print or E-edition. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
STRATFORD, VA
Rappahannock Record

Enrollment increases in Northumberland

CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Rappahannock Record

Regulatory revisions continue in Northumberland

HEATHSVILLE—In an effort to meet a November deadline imposed by the board of supervisors, the planning commission on Thursday, September 15, continued its work to revise solar and camping ordinances. An additional work session is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, September 26, at the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office, 195 Judicial Place, Heathsville.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Reedville, VA
Rappahannock Record

Planning commission sends solar project to Lancaster supervisors

LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, held its first “2232 review” since adopting both a revised Chapter 6 of the comprehensive plan in May and a revised solar ordinance in June. Following the public hearing, the commission voted 5-1 on the project, concluding that it...
LANCASTER, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land

NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Rappahannock Record

Kilmarnock increases police salaries, enhances playgrounds

KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock police can expect to receive a $10,000 annual pay raise effective next month after town council voted Monday, September 19, to modify law enforcement salaries. Police and public safety committee chairman Les Spivey said the committee recommended the raise in compensation for both full and part-time employees in...
KILMARNOCK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses

JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

2 men hospitalized after 4-car crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two men were hospitalized after a four-car crash in Newport News Thursday morning. The Newport News Police Department says one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other is expected to be okay. Their names weren't shared. A spokesperson wrote that the crash happened on...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Rappahannock Record

County is seeking long-term solutions to short-term rentals

LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, began discussions on how to address a growing list of complaints regarding short-term rentals in the county. County administrator Don Gill said the number of rentals has risen from 10 in 2018 when the county adopted a short-term rental registry ordinance...
LANCASTER, VA

