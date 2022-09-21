Read full article on original website
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
Richmond Food News: Sept. 22-28
Known for its massive macarons, pink branding and flaky croissants, Whisk bakery has unveiled a sister outpost in the West End. New owner Billy Bryan took over the original Shockoe Bottom location in March and has been rising to the occasion ever since. (Richmond magazine) A Buzz-worthy Pair. Coffee has...
Hopewell High moves football kick-off time, limits fans for safety reasons
Just days before the Hopewell High School football team was to compete against Petersburg High School, the school made several changes in the name of safety and security.
How this 'amazing person' is helping Virginia foster children find success
Sophia Booker serves as a Youth Development Coordinator at Project Life. She works closely with teens and young adults navigating Virginia’s foster care system.
Discovering the Buffet at Noorani Kabab House
I have hesitated to tell you about one of very favorite Richmond restaurants, Noorani Kabab House at 2757 Hungary Spring Road in the West End, just south of Broad Street. My hesitation is due to a couple of things. First, I love their buffet and many people ask me, “Hey, Steve, how can a food critic like buffets?” To that, I answer, “That’s exactly why I’m not a food critic … that and because I don’t know enough big words.”
Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Henrico woman wins $158k in Virginia Lottery
Henrico resident Susan Disse often plays Virginia Lottery online games in the demo mode, meaning not for money. But she was having so much luck playing Monopoly Progressive Jackpots in demo mode that she decided to play for real. “I’m going to put some money on this!” she said....
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
17th Street Lofts sells for $4.65M in Richmond
An apartment building in the city of Richmond has changed hands. BP I LLC purchased the 17th Street Lofts, located at 329-333 Oliver Hill Way, from 333 Oliver Hill LLC for $4.65 million, One South Commercial reported. The 20,300-square-foot space includes 24 units and was purchased as an investment. Ryan...
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
How this 'shy' Virginia woman had a photo with the Queen Mother shared globally
For one Colonial Heights woman, her death brought back a unique memory that also was shared around the world.
Slideshow: Stop the Killing rally on Sunday, Sept. 18
About 100 people chanted “save our children” and “stop the killing” on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 18 while holding signs, posters and photos of loved ones killed by gun violence. They took over the streets, marching from Greater Mount Moriah Baptist Church to the steps...
Fall pairing: oysters and wine
Ryan Bogner shucks oysters as fast as visitors plucked them off a bed of ice Sunday, September 18, at the Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival. Bogner was shucking for Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, which served oysters chilled on the half shell or roasted. The two-day event featured wineries, breweries, food vendors, craft vendors, car shows and tours of the Great House, home to four generations of the Lee family. More photos appear in this week’s print or E-edition. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.
Hair theft ends in Richmond shooting
There have been 784 incidents of shoplifting in Richmond so far in 2022, according to Richmond Police records last updated on September 18, 2022.
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
Ohio State football star Treveyon Henderson thanks mom for his success
Ohio State football star Treveyon Henderson says his mom Keesha put him and his brothers on the path to success.
Early voting starts today in Virginia
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
