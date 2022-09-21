Ryan Bogner shucks oysters as fast as visitors plucked them off a bed of ice Sunday, September 18, at the Stratford Hall Wine & Oyster Festival. Bogner was shucking for Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch, which served oysters chilled on the half shell or roasted. The two-day event featured wineries, breweries, food vendors, craft vendors, car shows and tours of the Great House, home to four generations of the Lee family. More photos appear in this week’s print or E-edition. Photo by Lisa Hinton-Valdrighi.

STRATFORD, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO