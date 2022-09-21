Read full article on original website
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
Habitual offenders may face additional prison time if they violate probation, NM rules
Defendants must be informed about the possibility of facing additional prison time if their plea agreement involves multiple offenses and they violate probation, the New Mexico Supreme Court said. The split ruling issued Monday came in the case of a woman who admitted to having prior felony convictions. The court’s...
Washington Examiner
Convicted murderer blames white judge for being in jail
Milan Loncar was walking his dog in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia one cold winter night in January 2021. Little did he know it would be his last night alive. Josephus Davis and another man attacked Loncar and, after a brief tussle, shot him in the chest. In an instant,...
Judge reduces prison sentence for Whitmer kidnap plotter who pleaded guilty
Ty Garbin, the first of two men who pleaded guilty for their role in a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, saw his prison sentence reduced Friday. Garbin testified in both federal trials against his fellow conspirators, as the government ultimately secured guilty verdicts against two of the men charged in the case. ...
Sherri Papini, who faked own kidnapping, sentenced to 18 months in prison
Sherri Papini, who faked her own kidnapping in 2016, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and will serve another 36 months of supervised probation following her release. Papini plead guilty in April to mail fraud charges and to lying to a law enforcement officer. Sept. 19, 2022.
Four murder accused to be released on bail amid legal aid strikes
Four people accused of murder are to be released on bail after a judge refused to extend the time they could be kept in custody pending trial. The trial, for the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Keith Green in February, could not go ahead as planned on Tuesday because of the indefinite strike by criminal barristers over legal aid fees. Judge Ian Pringle, the recorder of Oxford, was asked to extend the period the accused could be held on remand beyond the six-month limit, which expires at midnight on Thursday, but refused to do so.
Washington Examiner
Manhattan DA offered accused rapist a 30-day jail sentence in a plea deal
Criminal justice reform is about ensuring people don’t go to jail for nonviolent drug offenses. Or for rape — it depends on which activist you ask, I guess. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one of the activists concerned about rapists having it too hard, apparently. Bragg gave a sweetheart plea deal to Justin Washington, a man accused of raping a teenager. He was initially charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and forcible touching. A rape conviction could have landed Washington in prison for up to 25 years. In August, he instead pleaded down to second-degree coercion, which could have landed him in prison for a maximum sentence of 16 months to four years.
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’
An Idaho judge on Friday banned television and still cameras from court proceedings involving a so-called doomsday cult mother accused of murdering two of her children. In an eight-page memorandum decision and order, Idaho District Court Judge Steven W. Boyce ruled that Lori Vallow Daybell’s Sixth Amendment rights were in jeopardy due to the highly saturated coverage of the case.
BBC
Niall Lehd: Larne bomb-maker fails to reduce prison sentence
A man who worked with a royal marine to manufacture explosives for dissident republicans has failed in a bid to secure a reduced prison term. Niall Lehd, 33, appealed his sentence of 24 years behind bars and an extended period of five years on licence for involvement in making bombs and other munitions.
Sheriff's investigator did not seek friendly judge to approve Supervisor Kuehl searches, court finds
A judge found Thursday that an L.A. County sheriff's investigator followed proper protocols when he obtained a warrant for last week's raids.
