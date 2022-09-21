Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rappahannock Record
Planning commission sends solar project to Lancaster supervisors
LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, held its first “2232 review” since adopting both a revised Chapter 6 of the comprehensive plan in May and a revised solar ordinance in June. Following the public hearing, the commission voted 5-1 on the project, concluding that it...
Rappahannock Record
Kilmarnock increases police salaries, enhances playgrounds
KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock police can expect to receive a $10,000 annual pay raise effective next month after town council voted Monday, September 19, to modify law enforcement salaries. Police and public safety committee chairman Les Spivey said the committee recommended the raise in compensation for both full and part-time employees in...
Thousands of Richmonders sent absentee ballots with printing error
Early voting in Virginia starts on Friday but a printing mix-up has impacted absentee ballots that were sent to thousands of people in Richmond.
Sustainability-focused discount store opening in Henrico Oct. 1
a locally-owned and sustainability-focused discount goods store, will host the grand opening of its flagship Richmond location Oct. 1 in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center. Smalls sells household goods, collectibles, tools, sporting goods, pet supplies, toys, and electronics for $20 or less. Smalls sources its inventory on the secondary market by purchasing lost or undeliverable packages in bulk. It then sorts the items to sell either online or in its new retail space. The aim is to reduce consumer waste by ensuring that brand new products are not thrown away unnecessarily.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13newsnow.com
DOE gives $1.6 million in grants to help low-income Virginia parents afford childcare while in college
NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $1.6 million dollars to low-income parents who need to pay for childcare while attending Virginia colleges. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant money Thursday morning. They said it came through the DOE's Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CAMPS).
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land
NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
Rappahannock Record
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
thecollegianur.com
Students discover pests in campus housing
University of Richmond students moving into on-campus housing found unwelcome visitors in their apartments. Numerous students have said they discovered pest infestations within their University Forest Apartments, Gateway Apartments and dormitories over the first few weeks of the school year. Students said they have seen cockroaches, spiders, bats and more in the residences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York County pizza shop "Under Old Management" as previous owner returns
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses
JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
Va. teacher says Board of Ed member 'misrepresented' Social Studies association
The President-Elect of the National Council for the Social Studies (NCSS) said a member of the Virginia Board of Education "misrepresented" the group.
Giraffe with 'serendipitous name' born at Virginia Zoo
The Virginia Zoo welcomed a newborn Masai female giraffe calf named Tisa, which means nine in Swahili.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Henrico woman wins $158k in Virginia Lottery
Henrico resident Susan Disse often plays Virginia Lottery online games in the demo mode, meaning not for money. But she was having so much luck playing Monopoly Progressive Jackpots in demo mode that she decided to play for real. “I’m going to put some money on this!” she said....
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
How Virginia schools are responding to proposed transgender policy for students
The policy drafted by the Virginia Department of Education puts a heavy emphasis on parental rights with how school districts should handle students who identify as transgender.
Mathews County Confederate statue could be given to Confederate group
Mathews County Board of Supervisors hear discussion on whether to give public land to private group, such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Comments / 0