Kilmarnock, VA

Rappahannock Record

Planning commission sends solar project to Lancaster supervisors

LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, held its first “2232 review” since adopting both a revised Chapter 6 of the comprehensive plan in May and a revised solar ordinance in June. Following the public hearing, the commission voted 5-1 on the project, concluding that it...
LANCASTER, VA
Rappahannock Record

Kilmarnock increases police salaries, enhances playgrounds

KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock police can expect to receive a $10,000 annual pay raise effective next month after town council voted Monday, September 19, to modify law enforcement salaries. Police and public safety committee chairman Les Spivey said the committee recommended the raise in compensation for both full and part-time employees in...
KILMARNOCK, VA
Henrico Citizen

Sustainability-focused discount store opening in Henrico Oct. 1

a locally-owned and sustainability-focused discount goods store, will host the grand opening of its flagship Richmond location Oct. 1 in the Merchants Walk Shopping Center. Smalls sells household goods, collectibles, tools, sporting goods, pet supplies, toys, and electronics for $20 or less. Smalls sources its inventory on the secondary market by purchasing lost or undeliverable packages in bulk. It then sorts the items to sell either online or in its new retail space. The aim is to reduce consumer waste by ensuring that brand new products are not thrown away unnecessarily.
RICHMOND, VA
Local
Virginia Society
City
Kilmarnock, VA
City
Charity, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Sells Off More King William Reservoir Land

NEWPORT NEWS – The City of Newport News continues selling off parcels of what was at one time going to be a reservoir in King William County. On September 13, the city council voted to sell three more parcels for a total of $167,157. The first parcel was 5.784...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Rappahannock Record

Enrollment increases in Northumberland

CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, VA
thecollegianur.com

Students discover pests in campus housing

University of Richmond students moving into on-campus housing found unwelcome visitors in their apartments. Numerous students have said they discovered pest infestations within their University Forest Apartments, Gateway Apartments and dormitories over the first few weeks of the school year. Students said they have seen cockroaches, spiders, bats and more in the residences.
HOUSING
peninsulachronicle.com

Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses

JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico woman wins $158k in Virginia Lottery

Henrico resident Susan Disse often plays Virginia Lottery online games in the demo mode, meaning not for money. But she was having so much luck playing Monopoly Progressive Jackpots in demo mode that she decided to play for real. “I’m going to put some money on this!” she said....
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle

Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
VICTORIA, VA
shoredailynews.com

Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE

