Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.

KILMARNOCK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO