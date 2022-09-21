Read full article on original website
Rappahannock Record
Junior Cotillion to begin
Junior Cotillion of the Northern Neck offers students in grades 6-8 an opportunity to learn dancing and to develop social skills. There will be six sessions, one Sunday a month from October through March 2023. Dances will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Irvington Baptist Church, 53 King Carter Drive Irvington. To apply, call Kimberly Vail, 761-2845.
How this 'amazing person' is helping Virginia foster children find success
Sophia Booker serves as a Youth Development Coordinator at Project Life. She works closely with teens and young adults navigating Virginia’s foster care system.
Rappahannock Record
UUFR to host Mystical, Magical Faire October 22
He Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock (UUFR), 366 James Wharf Road, White Stone, will host a Renaissance-style Mystical, Magical Faire from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 22. The event will bring together musical, theatrical, artistic, culinary and other talents of local creative friends. It’s a “fall fundraiser” to support UUFR...
Rappahannock Record
Mr. Young, Dr. Bruzgul exchange wedding vows
The bride’s family home, “Summerfield”, in Lancaster was the setting for the wedding of Dr. Alexis Kendall Lee Bruzgul and Bryce Nolan Young on September 10. With family and friends gathered under silvery skies and overlooking the Rappahannock River, where dolphins periodically breached the surface, the couple exchanged vows before Rev. John Farmer.
Rappahannock Record
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
Rappahannock Record
Red Devils post two wins at 162
Lancaster’s golfers were consistent in wins over Rappahannock and Mathews last week. The Red Devils shot a 162 team score in both nine-hole matches. Lancaster beat Rappahannock by 64 strokes last Wednesday and were 48 strokes better than Mathews Thursday. In the 162-226 win over Rappahannock, Claire Beitel shot...
rvahub.com
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
Rappahannock Record
Grant request deadline is November 1 for Grace Church Yard Sale funds
In May of this year, the Grace Church Yard Sale awarded $48,000 to 13 local nonprofit organizations. Organizations which are 501(c)(3) may apply through a grant request; an Outreach Grant Application is found under “Resources” at graceepiscopalkilmarnock.com. Applications also may be picked up fro 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at at Grace Church, 303 South Main Street, Kilmarnock.
Rappahannock Record
Roots music event is Saturday
The Foundation for Historic Christ Church’s John H. Hunt II Chesapeake History Forum will present Gregg Kimball with “Virginia Roots Music with a Taste of the Chesapeake.”The program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Historic Christ Church, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. The...
Rappahannock Record
Anniversary and crab feast time
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 6749 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church, will celebrate its 149th anniversary and 69th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 25. The guest preacher will be Rev. Alfred Harrison Jr. of Travel Rest Bible Church, Baltimore, Md. The homecoming committee will host an all you can...
Rappahannock Record
Francis Joseph Bohan
KILMARNOCK—Francis Joseph Bohan died on September 18, 2022, at Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, surrounded by family. He was 89 years old. He was an active member of Saint Francis de Sales in Kilmarnock and a constant source of support for his loved ones. Before retiring to Lancaster County,...
Virginia man carves remarkable 1600-foot-long wooden chain
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Capeville, Virginia, a few miles from Kiptopeke State park, you'll find 83-year-old John Morris.
Rappahannock Record
St. Mary’s Fleeton to celebrate Oktoberfest
The time is here for cooler weather, fall colors and St. Mary’s Oktoberfest. The event will be held Saturday, October 1, on the grounds of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church,3020 Fleeton Road, Reedville. Festivities will begin at 11:30 a.m. when the official Fleeton Burgermeister for the day, Michael DeGroot, taps the first keg of authentic German Oktoberfest Brew and yells “O’zapft is!”
Rappahannock Record
Mary Virginia P. Klapp
LANCASTER—Mary Virginia Portney “Ginger” Klapp of Lancaster passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 19, 1934, to Agnes Leaming Portney and Leon Roberts Portney. Her father’s business later took the family to New York City; Colombia, South America; Charleston, S.C.; Mansfield, La.; Savannah, Ga.; and Valley Stream, N.Y., where she graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.
Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Rappahannock Record
Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr.
IRVINGTON—Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr. of Irvington passed away September 18, 2022, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC), where he resided for the past 16 years. He was 89. Brautigam, a U.S. Army veteran, was the son of Helen and R. H. Brautigam Sr. Born November 9, 1932, in...
Rappahannock Record
Emma H. Robertson
WEEMS—Emma H. Robertson, 94, of Weems departed this life September 16, 2022. She is survived by her children, Clifton Robertson (Doris), Linda Henderson (Danny), Joanne Elbourn and Teena Carlson (Danny); nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paige Robertson; sister, Louise...
Rappahannock Record
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
Ohio State football star Treveyon Henderson thanks mom for his success
Ohio State football star Treveyon Henderson says his mom Keesha put him and his brothers on the path to success.
Rappahannock Record
Red Devils trounce Chargers, 30-15
A late-game safety and ensuing touchdown helped Lancaster High seal its first win of the season in varsity football last Friday night. The quick eight points late in the fourth quarter allowed Lancaster to open up a seven-point lead and put the game out of reach for a 30-15 win over Middlesex. The Red Devils are 1-3 overall and will host Portsmouth Christian tonight, September 22.
