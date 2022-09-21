Read full article on original website
Rappahannock Record
Red Devils post two wins at 162
Lancaster’s golfers were consistent in wins over Rappahannock and Mathews last week. The Red Devils shot a 162 team score in both nine-hole matches. Lancaster beat Rappahannock by 64 strokes last Wednesday and were 48 strokes better than Mathews Thursday. In the 162-226 win over Rappahannock, Claire Beitel shot...
Rappahannock Record
Red Devils set a winning pace in cross country
Matthew Kane ran a 18:20.80 race as the individual medalist to lead Lancaster to a team win in Division C of the Albert E. Dorner: Newport News Invitational Cross Country Meet on September 10. Lancaster had four runners finish among the top 10 to score a team low 40 points....
Rappahannock Record
Scores & Schedules
Lancaster 8, Middlesex 8 (tie) Northern Neck District tournament, Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club, 10 a.m. Region 1A tournament, Golden Eagle Golf Course, 10 a.m. (JV 5 p.m., varsity 6:30 p.m.) September 22:. Lancaster at Mathews. Rappahannock at Westmoreland. September 26:. King & Queen at Lancaster. Northumberland at Middlesex.
Rappahannock Record
Boys & Girls Club recognizes super stars
The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BgCNN) recently recognized its youth and teen of the month members. The Lancaster youth of the month is Syn’cere Taylor, He is 11 years old and in the sixth grade at Lancaster Middle School. Taylor has been attending the BGCNN for about 2 years.
Rappahannock Record
Virginia M. Tucker
LANCASTER—Virginia Mitchell Tucker, 94, of Lancaster passed away September 15, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Swann (Allen Ray); son, Gary M. Tucker (Valerie); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Swann (Becky), Kevin Swann (Rachel), Jennifer Swann, Leanna Downing, Chelsea Boyd (David), Candace Carney (Zane) and Daidree Michael; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Rappahannock Record
Junior Cotillion to begin
Junior Cotillion of the Northern Neck offers students in grades 6-8 an opportunity to learn dancing and to develop social skills. There will be six sessions, one Sunday a month from October through March 2023. Dances will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Irvington Baptist Church, 53 King Carter Drive Irvington. To apply, call Kimberly Vail, 761-2845.
Rappahannock Record
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
Rappahannock Record
Anniversary and crab feast time
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 6749 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church, will celebrate its 149th anniversary and 69th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 25. The guest preacher will be Rev. Alfred Harrison Jr. of Travel Rest Bible Church, Baltimore, Md. The homecoming committee will host an all you can...
Rappahannock Record
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
Rappahannock Record
HCW creating for sale and scholarships
Historyland Community Workshop (HCW) meets at 10 a.m. Mondays at Lancaster Community Library, 16 Town Centre Drive, Kilmarnock. The public is invited to come and meet members and join this group, reported co-president Mary Ann McKay. The group knits, crochets, sews, bakes, pursues a variety of crafts and just enjoys...
Rappahannock Record
Emma H. Robertson
WEEMS—Emma H. Robertson, 94, of Weems departed this life September 16, 2022. She is survived by her children, Clifton Robertson (Doris), Linda Henderson (Danny), Joanne Elbourn and Teena Carlson (Danny); nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paige Robertson; sister, Louise...
Rappahannock Record
Roots music event is Saturday
The Foundation for Historic Christ Church’s John H. Hunt II Chesapeake History Forum will present Gregg Kimball with “Virginia Roots Music with a Taste of the Chesapeake.”The program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Historic Christ Church, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. The...
