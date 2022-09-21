Read full article on original website
Tucked away at the end of a dirt road in Capeville, Virginia, a few miles from Kiptopeke State park, you'll find 83-year-old John Morris.
rvahub.com
Virginia Pridefest Festing on Brown’s Island
Pridefest weekend features three amazing events, beginning with Pride After Dark: Animal -the official pre-Pride Party. Get your tickets for Pride After Dark at vapride.org Pridefest is Saturday on Browns Island featuring Leikeli47, Big Freedia, and numerous local performers and is free and open to all. The weekend of festivities will end at Bingo Beer Co. With Snatch’d: a Rainbow Celebration – no ticket required.
NBC12
Debate grows over adult store location near pair of Richmond museums
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hustler Hollywood, which isn’t even open yet, is already causing a stir in Richmond. About two weeks ago, a sign went up at the North Davis and Broad Street location. The concern is that it’s across the street from the Children’s Museum of Richmond and...
Rappahannock Record
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
Rappahannock Record
Kilmarnock increases police salaries, enhances playgrounds
KILMARNOCK—Kilmarnock police can expect to receive a $10,000 annual pay raise effective next month after town council voted Monday, September 19, to modify law enforcement salaries. Police and public safety committee chairman Les Spivey said the committee recommended the raise in compensation for both full and part-time employees in...
Crash across from Rappahannock High School closes several east lanes in Richmond County
According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.
peninsulachronicle.com
Williamsburg Premium Outlets Welcomes Two New Businesses
JAMES CITY-Two new business have opened or will open soon within the Williamsburg Premium Outlets. At the end of the summer, a new clothing store opened in the shopping complex, while a new eatery is also slated to open this fall. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already...
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
Thousands of Richmonders sent absentee ballots with printing error
Early voting in Virginia starts on Friday but a printing mix-up has impacted absentee ballots that were sent to thousands of people in Richmond.
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern Neck
September is yet another month when Northern Neck residents go to county leaders to complain about the poor quality and costs of Breezeline’s internet service. Currently, many who use the service don’t have any real alternative, but that’s going to change because All Points Broadband (APB) will bring the competition that consumers and local governments have been waiting for, according to Tom Innes, VP of business development for APB.
13newsnow.com
DOE gives $1.6 million in grants to help low-income Virginia parents afford childcare while in college
NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Department of Education is giving $1.6 million dollars to low-income parents who need to pay for childcare while attending Virginia colleges. Democratic Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the grant money Thursday morning. They said it came through the DOE's Child Care Access Means Parents in School Program (CAMPS).
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
She recovered from addiction. She wants to help the community that saved her.
Crystal Smith went through a 28-day treatment program and now lives in the foundation's sober living home, something she said saved her life.
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Early voting starts today in Virginia
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
Richmond Animal Care and Control reaches critical capacity
Richmond Animal Care and Control has reached critical capacity levels and is running out of space for the animals.
Rappahannock Record
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
Procession route for funeral of Officer Seara Burton announced
RICHMOND, Ind. — The City of Richmond has announced the route that the procession of the funeral for K-9 Officer Seara Burton will take Monday. The procession will leave Richmond High School, traveling through the city, before finally ending at Crown Hill Cemetery, where Burton will be laid to rest. The complete route is as […]
