Jackson Local approves Business Advisory Council Plan membership
ACTION: Approved the Stark County Educational Service Center Business Advisory Council Plan. DISCUSSION: The board approved membership in the Stark County Educational Service Center Business Advisory Council Plan. The plan is renewable every year. OTHER ACTIONS:. Announced the 2023 commencement ceremony be held 2 p.m., May 20 at the Robert...
WBOC
Community Frustration With The Hearn Building
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The old and dilapidated Hearn Building remains on Race St. with no known future plans. Community members, business owners, and city leaders are frustrated with the state of the Hearn Building. The building has been unused since 2010. And in 2015, the building suffered a collapse of a wall.
Rappahannock Record
Planning commission sends solar project to Lancaster supervisors
LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, held its first “2232 review” since adopting both a revised Chapter 6 of the comprehensive plan in May and a revised solar ordinance in June. Following the public hearing, the commission voted 5-1 on the project, concluding that it...
