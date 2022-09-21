Read full article on original website
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this weekWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
The Blood Chilling Legend of Moll Dyer Who was Accused of WitchcraftYana BostongirlLeonardtown, MD
Northumberland resident makes demands over dead people on voter rollsWatchful EyeNorthumberland County, VA
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
Henrico golf course greens damaged after being doused with gas
Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for lighting several greens on fire and causing thousands of dollars of damage at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River location.
Cape Gazette
Menhaden fleet provides flashback in Lewes history
The sight of a menhaden fishing fleet from Omega Protein in Reedville, Va., on Sept. 19 in the Delaware Bay off Lewes Beach provided a flashback into the history of Lewes when the menhaden fishing industry dominated the area economy. Although the industry has roots as far back as the...
Hopewell High moves football kick-off time, limits fans for safety reasons
Just days before the Hopewell High School football team was to compete against Petersburg High School, the school made several changes in the name of safety and security.
visitcbva.com
Potomac River Oyster Wars & the Death of Berkeley Muse
Town of Colonial Beach, Virginia (CBVA) is located on the shoreline of the Potomac River, which low-water mark serves as the Virginia-Maryland border in most places. So when visitors are on CBVA’s sandy beaches, they are in Virginia; but once they step into the river, they have entered Maryland. Colonial Beach’s unique location made it the epicenter of the century-long Potomac River Oyster Wars, a significant aspect of the Town’s history, that lasted from 1865 to 1959.
Rappahannock Record
Red Devils post two wins at 162
Lancaster’s golfers were consistent in wins over Rappahannock and Mathews last week. The Red Devils shot a 162 team score in both nine-hole matches. Lancaster beat Rappahannock by 64 strokes last Wednesday and were 48 strokes better than Mathews Thursday. In the 162-226 win over Rappahannock, Claire Beitel shot...
Rappahannock Record
Mary Virginia P. Klapp
LANCASTER—Mary Virginia Portney “Ginger” Klapp of Lancaster passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 19, 1934, to Agnes Leaming Portney and Leon Roberts Portney. Her father’s business later took the family to New York City; Colombia, South America; Charleston, S.C.; Mansfield, La.; Savannah, Ga.; and Valley Stream, N.Y., where she graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.
Rappahannock Record
Anniversary and crab feast time
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 6749 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church, will celebrate its 149th anniversary and 69th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 25. The guest preacher will be Rev. Alfred Harrison Jr. of Travel Rest Bible Church, Baltimore, Md. The homecoming committee will host an all you can...
Rappahannock Record
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Rappahannock Record
Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr.
IRVINGTON—Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr. of Irvington passed away September 18, 2022, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC), where he resided for the past 16 years. He was 89. Brautigam, a U.S. Army veteran, was the son of Helen and R. H. Brautigam Sr. Born November 9, 1932, in...
Final Score Friday Week 5 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Rappahannock Record
Mr. Young, Dr. Bruzgul exchange wedding vows
The bride’s family home, “Summerfield”, in Lancaster was the setting for the wedding of Dr. Alexis Kendall Lee Bruzgul and Bryce Nolan Young on September 10. With family and friends gathered under silvery skies and overlooking the Rappahannock River, where dolphins periodically breached the surface, the couple exchanged vows before Rev. John Farmer.
Rappahannock Record
Virginia M. Tucker
LANCASTER—Virginia Mitchell Tucker, 94, of Lancaster passed away September 15, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Swann (Allen Ray); son, Gary M. Tucker (Valerie); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Swann (Becky), Kevin Swann (Rachel), Jennifer Swann, Leanna Downing, Chelsea Boyd (David), Candace Carney (Zane) and Daidree Michael; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Rappahannock Record
Planning commission sends solar project to Lancaster supervisors
LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, held its first “2232 review” since adopting both a revised Chapter 6 of the comprehensive plan in May and a revised solar ordinance in June. Following the public hearing, the commission voted 5-1 on the project, concluding that it...
Crash across from Rappahannock High School closes several east lanes in Richmond County
According to VDOT, the crash was located on Richmond Road across from Rappahannock High School.
Early voting starts today in Virginia
Early voting starts Friday across the Commonwealth. The biggest change some localities will see is the newly approved "ballot on demand" system.
Rappahannock Record
UUFR to host Mystical, Magical Faire October 22
He Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock (UUFR), 366 James Wharf Road, White Stone, will host a Renaissance-style Mystical, Magical Faire from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 22. The event will bring together musical, theatrical, artistic, culinary and other talents of local creative friends. It’s a “fall fundraiser” to support UUFR...
Rappahannock Record
Francis Joseph Bohan
KILMARNOCK—Francis Joseph Bohan died on September 18, 2022, at Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, surrounded by family. He was 89 years old. He was an active member of Saint Francis de Sales in Kilmarnock and a constant source of support for his loved ones. Before retiring to Lancaster County,...
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
