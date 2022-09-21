Read full article on original website
Virginia M. Tucker
LANCASTER—Virginia Mitchell Tucker, 94, of Lancaster passed away September 15, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Linda M. Swann (Allen Ray); son, Gary M. Tucker (Valerie); seven grandchildren, Jeffrey Swann (Becky), Kevin Swann (Rachel), Jennifer Swann, Leanna Downing, Chelsea Boyd (David), Candace Carney (Zane) and Daidree Michael; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Anniversary and crab feast time
Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 6749 Jessie duPont Memorial Highway, Wicomico Church, will celebrate its 149th anniversary and 69th homecoming at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 25. The guest preacher will be Rev. Alfred Harrison Jr. of Travel Rest Bible Church, Baltimore, Md. The homecoming committee will host an all you can...
Kickball winners
Terrie’s Place won the Northern Neck Kiwanis Kickball Tournament for a second time last Saturday at Dream Fields in Kilmarnock. After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the fun, adult fundraiser returned to the park to benefit the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties. There were eight teams in the double elimination tournament. First- and second-place teams received cash prizes. Terrie’s Place teammates from left are (front row) Jean Lynn Abbott and Shykeila Brown; (next row) Jovonte Smith, Trevor Henderson, Matt Konitzer, Maddie Pierre, Terrie Alderks, Montel Mitchell, Carrington Veney and Tyrell Henderson; (next row) Ethan Haskell, Lex Cassedy, Jayden Chapman and Wayne George.
Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr.
IRVINGTON—Richard H. “Dick” Brautigam Jr. of Irvington passed away September 18, 2022, at Rappahannock Westminster-Canterbury (RWC), where he resided for the past 16 years. He was 89. Brautigam, a U.S. Army veteran, was the son of Helen and R. H. Brautigam Sr. Born November 9, 1932, in...
Red Devils set a winning pace in cross country
Matthew Kane ran a 18:20.80 race as the individual medalist to lead Lancaster to a team win in Division C of the Albert E. Dorner: Newport News Invitational Cross Country Meet on September 10. Lancaster had four runners finish among the top 10 to score a team low 40 points....
RRYC retains Rappahannock Cup
The Rappahannock River Yacht Club (RRYC) on Saturday, September 10, successfully defended its hold on the Rappahannock Cup against Yankee Point Racing Cruising Club (YPRCC). With seven boats, the RRYC had a decided advantage versus the three-boat fleet of YPRCC based on the Cup format taking the top four finishers in each race and totaling the points, reported Tom Chapman.
Mary Virginia P. Klapp
LANCASTER—Mary Virginia Portney “Ginger” Klapp of Lancaster passed away peacefully on September 15, 2022. She was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 19, 1934, to Agnes Leaming Portney and Leon Roberts Portney. Her father’s business later took the family to New York City; Colombia, South America; Charleston, S.C.; Mansfield, La.; Savannah, Ga.; and Valley Stream, N.Y., where she graduated from Valley Stream Central High School.
Red Devils post two wins at 162
Lancaster’s golfers were consistent in wins over Rappahannock and Mathews last week. The Red Devils shot a 162 team score in both nine-hole matches. Lancaster beat Rappahannock by 64 strokes last Wednesday and were 48 strokes better than Mathews Thursday. In the 162-226 win over Rappahannock, Claire Beitel shot...
Francis Joseph Bohan
KILMARNOCK—Francis Joseph Bohan died on September 18, 2022, at Bon Secours Rappahannock General Hospital, surrounded by family. He was 89 years old. He was an active member of Saint Francis de Sales in Kilmarnock and a constant source of support for his loved ones. Before retiring to Lancaster County,...
Enrollment increases in Northumberland
CLARAVILLE—Northumberland County Public Schools has seen an increased enrollment this school year as they welcomed 1,207 students for the fall semester, reported director of instruction Adam Letizia at the Monday, September 12, school board meeting. Enrollment increased division-wide by 23 students from last spring and new students continue to...
Mr. Young, Dr. Bruzgul exchange wedding vows
The bride’s family home, “Summerfield”, in Lancaster was the setting for the wedding of Dr. Alexis Kendall Lee Bruzgul and Bryce Nolan Young on September 10. With family and friends gathered under silvery skies and overlooking the Rappahannock River, where dolphins periodically breached the surface, the couple exchanged vows before Rev. John Farmer.
LHS varsity suffers winless week in regional volleyball
Lancaster had back-to-back regional losses in varsity volleyball last week to fall to 3-4 overall. Northern Neck District play begins this week. Middlesex swept the Lady Devils, 3-0, on September 12 in three close sets. The Chargers won by two in an extra point first set, 26-24, then edged host Lancaster, 25-22 and 25-20, to take the best of five series.
Planning commission sends solar project to Lancaster supervisors
LANCASTER—The Lancaster planning commission on Thursday, September 15, held its first “2232 review” since adopting both a revised Chapter 6 of the comprehensive plan in May and a revised solar ordinance in June. Following the public hearing, the commission voted 5-1 on the project, concluding that it...
Sheriffs’ Reports 09-22-22
Lancaster County Sheriff Patrick McCranie this week reported misdemeanor charges against six individuals. A Hague man, 41, was charged September 13 with failure to report to jail for a weekend sentence. A Lancaster woman, 30, was charged September 13 with contempt of court: failure to appear. A White Stone woman,...
Junior Cotillion to begin
Junior Cotillion of the Northern Neck offers students in grades 6-8 an opportunity to learn dancing and to develop social skills. There will be six sessions, one Sunday a month from October through March 2023. Dances will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Irvington Baptist Church, 53 King Carter Drive Irvington. To apply, call Kimberly Vail, 761-2845.
UUFR to host Mystical, Magical Faire October 22
He Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Rappahannock (UUFR), 366 James Wharf Road, White Stone, will host a Renaissance-style Mystical, Magical Faire from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. October 22. The event will bring together musical, theatrical, artistic, culinary and other talents of local creative friends. It’s a “fall fundraiser” to support UUFR...
Roots music event is Saturday
The Foundation for Historic Christ Church’s John H. Hunt II Chesapeake History Forum will present Gregg Kimball with “Virginia Roots Music with a Taste of the Chesapeake.”The program will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Historic Christ Church, 420 Christ Church Road, Weems. The...
Emma H. Robertson
WEEMS—Emma H. Robertson, 94, of Weems departed this life September 16, 2022. She is survived by her children, Clifton Robertson (Doris), Linda Henderson (Danny), Joanne Elbourn and Teena Carlson (Danny); nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paige Robertson; sister, Louise...
Lancaster County Circuit Court Report
LANCASTER—The Lancaster County Circuit Court convened Friday, September 16, with the Hon. R. Michael McKenney presiding. In the case of Alkendra Coleman of Mollusk, charged with a felony for violating probation, a hearing was withdrawn and scheduled for December 9. In the case of Laura Purcell of Gum Spring,...
Job fair set for Friday
A pop-up hiring event will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, September 23, at Lancashire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 287 School Street, Kilmarnock. Available positions are posted at vahs.com/careers and individuals can apply online. The Facebook event link is https://fb.me/e/2OYtzR1kO.
